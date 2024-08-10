Paris Olympics 2024: PM Modi dials India's bronze medalist Aman Sehrawat | Watch

A day after Indian wrestler Aman Sehrawat defeated Puerto Rico's Darian Cruz 13-5 in the 57kg Freestyle wrestling event at the Paris Olympics, Prime Minister Narendra Modi dialed him and congratulated on his memorable victory. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the video call, PM Modi wished Aman best wishes for future endevours. He also spoke about how Aman has had an inspirational life, battling all the odds, including death of his parents, to make his way to the Olympic podium.

"You made the Chhatrasal Stadium your home. You are the youngest to win an Olympic medal for India. With such a long way ahead of you, you will surely fill this country with happiness," added PM Modi.

Following this, Aman thanked PM Modi for the support of his government. He said, as ANI quoted, “This is all due to the support of my countrymen and your hard work."

Aman expressed disappointment at missing out on the gold, and said that he will prepare and do his level best to get the top prize at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics.

To this, the PM said, "Leave aside the gold, silver and bronze medal. You have given the country a lot already and they are taking your name with pride." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here's the video:

After winning the bronze, Aman received congratulatory messages from President Dropadi Murmu, PM Modi, Indian cricket coach Gautam Gambhir, BCCI secretary Jay Shah, Olympian Abhinav Bindra, and others.

The 21-year-old wrestler defeated former European champion Vladimir Egorov by a technical superiority 10-0 win in the first round to reach the quarter-finals. He stormed into the semi-finals with a technical superiority 12-0 win over Albania's Zelimkhan Abakanov. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, bowed out to Japan's Rei Higuchi in the semi-finals and lost his gold or silver chances.

India now has a silver and five bronze medals at the Paris Olympics, giving them a total of six medals.