Paris Olympics 2024: Swapnil Kusale’s performance was exceptional as he has shown great resilience and skills, says PM Narendra Modi

Paris Olympics 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu and Reliance Foundation Chairperson Nita Ambani congratulated shooter Swapnil Kusale on Thursday, August 1, for winning a bronze medal in men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions at the Paris Olympics 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Modi said that Swapnil’s performance is exceptional as he has shown great resilience and skills. He said Swapnil is the first Indian athlete to win a medal in the 50m Rifle 3 Positions category.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply In a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), PM Narendra Modi said: “Exceptional performance by Swapnil Kusale! Congrats to him for winning the Bronze medal in the Men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions at the #ParisOlympics2024. His performance is special because he’s shown great resilience and skills. He is also the first Indian athlete to win a medal in this category. Every Indian is filled with happiness. #Cheer4Bharat." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

President Droupadi Murmu, while congratulating Swapnil Kusale on his bronze medal triumph in the men's 50m rifle 3P event at the Paris Olympics, said that she wishes Swapnil Kusale to win more laurels in the future.

“Heartiest congratulations to Swapnil Kusale for winning bronze medal at Paris Olympics! He has become the first Indian to win a medal in Men's 50m rifle 3 positions category. It is for the first time that India has won three medals in shooting events in the same Olympic Games. The entire shooting contingent has done India proud. I extend my best wishes to all our players for the upcoming events. I wish Swapnil Kusale wins more laurels in the future (SIC)," the President said in a post on X.

Meanwhile, IOC member and Reliance Foundation chairperson Nita Ambani also congratulated Swapnil Kusale for his achievement at the Paris Olympics 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

She said his hard work and dedication have brought glory to the nation!

In a post on X, IOC member and Reliance Foundation chairperson Nita Ambani said: “We are incredibly proud of Swapnil Kusale for creating history at the Paris Olympics by winning India's first-ever medal in the 50m rifle event, and our third Bronze in shooting at these Games! His hard work and dedication have brought glory to the nation! Heartiest congratulations to Swapnil, his family, and the entire team! (SIC)."

He secured the third position with an aggregate score of 451.4. The 28-year-old Swapnil Kusale secured India's third overall medal in shooting. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On Wednesday, Swapnil Kusale finished seventh in the men's 50m 3P qualification round to qualify for the final.

Former Indian shooter and Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra also praised Swapnil Kusale. Abhinav said that Swapnil’s hard work, grit, and passion have paid off.