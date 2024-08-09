Paris Olympics 2024: PR Sreejesh to be joint flagbearer with Manu Bhaker at Closing Ceremony

Paris Olympics 2024: Seejesh retired from the game after India's bronze medal-winning feat at the ongoing Games. Throughout India's campaign, Sreejesh faced a total of 62 shots and saved 50 of those to establish his prowess at the goalpost.

Livemint
Updated9 Aug 2024, 03:34 PM IST
Goalkeeper Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran poses on the podium with his bronze medal after the men's final field hockey match between Germany and the Netherlands during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium in Colombes
Goalkeeper Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran poses on the podium with his bronze medal after the men’s final field hockey match between Germany and the Netherlands during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium in Colombes (AFP)

Paris Olympics 2024: Celebrated hockey goalkeeper PR Sreejesh has been named as India's joint flagbearer with pistol shooter Manu Bhaker at the Closing Ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games on Sunday, Indian Olympic Association announced on Friday.

The IOA, in its statement, said it is "delighted to announce the nomination of hockey goalkeeper PR Sreejesh as the joint flag-bearer with pistol shooter Manu Bhaker at the Closing Ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games."

IOA President PT Usha said Sreejesh was "both an emotional and popular choice within the IOA leadership".

Seejesh retired from the game after India's bronze medal-winning feat at the ongoing Games. Throughout India's campaign, Sreejesh faced a total of 62 shots and saved 50 of those to establish his prowess at the goalpost.

What's next for PR Sreejesh?

Earlier today, Hockey India Secretary General Bhola Nath Singh announced that Sreejesh will become the Junior India Hockey team's head coach.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Bhola Nath Singh said that Hockey India will discuss this with the Sports Authority of India (SAI) and Centre regarding the appointment of PR Sreejesh as the Junior India Hockey team's head coach.

"Goalkeeper PR Sreejesh has played his last match today, but today I want to announce that Sreejesh will be the head coach of the Junior India Hockey team...We will discuss this with the SAI and the Government of India...," Bhola Nath said.

Hockey India has also announced a cash prize of 15 lakh for each player of the men's hockey team and 7.5 lakh for each member of the support staff in recognition of their bronze medal triumph.

First Published:9 Aug 2024, 03:34 PM IST
