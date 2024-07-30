Tennis player Rohan Bopanna has decided to retire from Indian tennis marking an early exit from the Paris Olympics 2024 after losing the match against France. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"This will definitely go down as my last event for the country. I totally understand where I am and now, I am just going to be enjoying the tennis circuit as long as that goes," PTI reported quoting Bopanna as he ruled himself out from the 2026 Asian Games in Japan.

Leander Paes won the last Olympics medal for tennis. Paes bagged a bronze medal in 1996.

Bopanna and Sania Mirza came close to winning the medal in 2016 but finished fourth in the mixed event.

He has already announced his retirement from the Davis Cup.

"This is already a big bonus for where I am. I never even thought that I'll be representing India for two decades. Right from 2002, making my debut and 22 years later still getting to represent India. I'm extremely proud of that," he said.

Bopanna said his fifth-rubber win against Ricardo Mello in the Davis Cup tie against Brazil in 2010 will be his top moment, while playing for India, PTI reported.

"That is definitely the one in Davis Cup history. That is by far my best moment , no question that that one in Chennai and then winning that five-setter doubles in Bangalore against Serbia," PTI report said quoting Bopanna.

“Of course, winning that my first men's doubles the Grand Slam and becoming world No 1. I am thankful to my wife (Supriya), who has done so many sacrifices in this journey," he added.

Bopanna has been helping India's doubles players with his support programme and would not mind if he gets chance to be involved in the running of the AITA in future.

"I will surely look at those positions when I am ready to do it. I don't want to do it while I am still competing and travelling because then I will not be able to give my hundred percent commitment towards that."

Talking about the latest match, Bopanna said Monfils' presence across the court made a huge difference. Monfils had replaced Fabien Reboul at the last minute.

"This guy Monfils told me that it was the best doubles match that he has played. He also was seeing the ball after playing that singles match (earlier). He was hitting the ball extremely heavy. They served at an extremely high percentage even the despite that we still had our chances," he said.

Fans supported players immensely, the report said.

When Corentin Moutet was down a break, the crowd even sang the national anthem to cheer their players. Bopanna said the atmosphere was amazing.

"I don't think I have played in this kind of atmosphere even in Davis Cup in India. I don't think we get a synchronized kind of a crowd, who's singing and jumping and cheering I've always seen it like in Europe in Davis Cup ties or in (1:30) South America," Bopanna said.

"But the amazing part was they were extremely respectful when the tennis was being played."

Balaji lost his serve few times, Bopanna however, said his partner played extremely well.

"I told him he should be extremely proud of the way he played. There are a few things he can definitely work on and take this as a great example moving forward," he said.



