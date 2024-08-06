India athlete Amoj Jacob stated that the 4x400m relay team is aiming to return with an Olympic gold medal from Paris.

Indian athlete Amoj Jacob has declared that the men's 4x400m relay team is targeting an Olympic gold medal at the Paris Games. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The relay team, consisting of Muhammad Anas Yahiya, Muhammad Ajmal, Arokia Rajiv, and Jacob, will compete on August 9 at the Stade de France.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply Amoj Jacob shared that the team is focused on winning gold and is committed to giving their all to achieve this goal. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“We are very excited, and we are working very hard for it. We will perform very well. We will perform better than we did last year. This is our hope. We have thought of taking the gold. We will try our best. We want to come back with a medal," Jacob told ANI.

But before playing for the gold, the Indian team needs to qualify for the final of the event. Jacob acknowledged that they are focused on the qualification round and asked the fans to keep them in their prayers, ANI reported.

“This time, we have thought that something should happen. First of all, our focus is to qualify for the final. We are going to do our best. Keep us in your prayers that we don't face any problems. We will perform 100 per cent well, and hopefully, your heartbeat will be as fast as ours when we are running. Thank you so much and keep us in your prayers," he concluded.

At the ongoing Paris Olympics, India will be represented by both men's and women's teams in the 4x400m relay events.

Earlier this year, the women's relay team—Rupal Chaudhary, M R Poovamma, Jyothika Sri Dandi, and Subha Venkatesan—secured a second-place finish at the World Athletics Relays, earning their spot in Paris.

The men's team, featuring Muhammad Anas Yahiya, Muhammad Ajmal, Arokia Rajiv, and Amoj Jacob, also finished second in their heat with a time of 3 minutes and 3.23 seconds. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}