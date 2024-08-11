Paris Olympics 2024: Why Olympic bronze medallist Sarabjot Singh rejected Haryana govt’s job offer

  • On winning a medal in shooting at the Paris Olympics 2024, the Haryana government had offered Sarabjot a post of Deputy Director in the state sports department

Livemint
Published11 Aug 2024, 02:55 PM IST
Paris Olympics 2024: Bronze medallist shooter Sarabjot Singh.
Paris Olympics 2024: Bronze medallist shooter Sarabjot Singh.(PTI)

Paris Olympics 2024: India’s bronze medal winning shooter Sarabjot Singh has rejected a job offer from the Haryana government, saying he wants to focus on his shooting.

On winning a medal in shooting at the Paris Olympics 2024, the Haryana government had offered Sarabjot a post of Deputy Director in the state sports department.

Sarabjot Singh said: “The job is good but I will not do it right now. I want to work on my shooting first. My family has also been asking me to get a decent job but I want to do shooting... I don't want to go against some decisions that I have made, so I cannot do a job right now...” 

Sarabjot Singh alongwith Manu Bhaker had clinched a bronze medal in the 10M Air Pistol Mixed team event.

The duo defeated South Korea's Lee Wonho and Oh Ye Jin 16-10 in the bronze medal play-off match.

Both Manu and Sarabjot shot consistently with regular 10s in the series against the South Koreans to claim India's second medal.

Manu had also opened India's medal tally in the Olympics after she secured third place in the women's individual 10m Air Pistol event, becoming the first-ever woman shooter to win an Olympic medal for the country.

On August 9, both Sarabjot and Manu had met Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini.

After the meeting, Sarabjot had said: “It feels good to meet him. He has asked to join another program that is going to be held in Rohtak on August 17... If we talk about the benefits that the Haryana govt provides, I don't think any other state provides this much...”

Watch video

 

India secured a total of six medals at the marquee event, including one silver and five bronze, according to Olympics.com.

Indian athletes had participated in 69 medal events across 16 sports, including archery, athletics, badminton, boxing, equestrian, golf, hockey, judo, rowing, sailing, shooting, swimming, table tennis, and tennis.

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

MoreLess
First Published:11 Aug 2024, 02:55 PM IST
HomeSportsOlympics NewsParis Olympics 2024: Why Olympic bronze medallist Sarabjot Singh rejected Haryana govt’s job offer

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    332.60
    03:57 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    9.9 (3.07%)

    Tata Steel

    151.80
    03:58 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    1.3 (0.86%)

    Bharat Electronics

    301.95
    03:59 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    3.65 (1.22%)

    Tata Power

    417.80
    03:54 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    -0.2 (-0.05%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    NBCC India

    184.70
    03:58 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    15.8 (9.35%)

    Godfrey Phillips India

    4,444.55
    03:29 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    315.9 (7.65%)

    Jubilant Ingrevia

    708.55
    03:55 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    50.1 (7.61%)

    Affle India

    1,596.75
    03:40 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    110.5 (7.43%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      71,544.00697.00
      Chennai
      71,753.00906.00
      Delhi
      71,405.00418.00
      Kolkata
      71,126.00-766.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Sports

      More From Popular in Sports
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue