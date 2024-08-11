Paris Olympics 2024: Why Olympic bronze medallist Sarabjot Singh rejected Haryana govt’s job offer

Paris Olympics 2024: India’s bronze medal winning shooter Sarabjot Singh has rejected a job offer from the Haryana government, saying he wants to focus on his shooting.

On winning a medal in shooting at the Paris Olympics 2024, the Haryana government had offered Sarabjot a post of Deputy Director in the state sports department.

Sarabjot Singh said: “The job is good but I will not do it right now. I want to work on my shooting first. My family has also been asking me to get a decent job but I want to do shooting... I don't want to go against some decisions that I have made, so I cannot do a job right now...”

Sarabjot Singh alongwith Manu Bhaker had clinched a bronze medal in the 10M Air Pistol Mixed team event.

The duo defeated South Korea's Lee Wonho and Oh Ye Jin 16-10 in the bronze medal play-off match.

Both Manu and Sarabjot shot consistently with regular 10s in the series against the South Koreans to claim India's second medal.

Manu had also opened India's medal tally in the Olympics after she secured third place in the women's individual 10m Air Pistol event, becoming the first-ever woman shooter to win an Olympic medal for the country.

On August 9, both Sarabjot and Manu had met Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini.

After the meeting, Sarabjot had said: “It feels good to meet him. He has asked to join another program that is going to be held in Rohtak on August 17... If we talk about the benefits that the Haryana govt provides, I don't think any other state provides this much...”

India secured a total of six medals at the marquee event, including one silver and five bronze, according to Olympics.com.