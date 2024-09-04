Sports
How technology lends a helping hand to amazing Paralympians
Leslie D'Monte 6 min read 04 Sep 2024, 06:45 AM IST
Summary
- Paralympics, just like the Olympics, have greatly benefited from the use of technology. Since the 2010s, technology has also focused on customization, precision and inclusivity. For example, swimmers with limb differences can use 3D-printed prosthetic limbs tailored to their specific needs.
Bengaluru: Seventeen-year-old armless Indian Paralympian archer, Sheetal Devi, wowed billions around the world when she scored a perfect 10 at the ongoing Paris Paralympics 2024, winning a bronze.
