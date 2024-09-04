“What I have really worked on with Avani, is building up the entire system–exactly like how I would work with an (able bodied) Olympic athlete. In terms of the upper body position, everything is on similar lines. The difference comes when I have to think about the lower body, because it's different. In Avani's case, who has a spinal cord injury (paraplegia), there's no sensation in her lower body. That's a challenge for her to produce the kind of scores that you will see an Olympic athlete do, since balance is the key. Also, because of the rod in her back Avani could not do the prone (lying face down) and kneeling positions, especially. Hence, I had to adapt to improvise the technique."