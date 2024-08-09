Paris Olympics India Day 14 schedule: Aman Sehrawat to battle for bronze in men’s 57kg freestyle wrestling and more

Young grappler Aman Sehrawat lost to Japanese top-seed Rei Higuchi in the 57kg free-style semifinal bout, will battle today for the bronze medal against Puerto Rico's Darian Toi Cruz. In addition to this, three more games will be played today which includes women's individual golf match to men's and women relay game.
Golf:
Women's Individual: Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar -- 12:30pm
Athletics:
*Women's 4x400m Relay Round 1: Indian team -- 2:10pm
*Men's 4x400m Relay Round 1: Indian team -- 2:35pm
Wrestling:
*Men's 57kg freestyle bronze medal match: Aman Sehrawat vs Darian Toi Cruz (Puerto Rico) -- 9:45pm.
