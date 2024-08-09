Paris Olympics India Day 14 schedule: Aman Sehrawat to battle for bronze in men’s 57kg freestyle wrestling and more

  • Paris Olympics India Day 14 schedule: Young grappler Aman Sehrawat lost to Japanese top-seed Rei Higuchi in the 57kg free-style semifinal bout, will battle today for the bronze medal against Puerto Rico's Darian Toi Cruz

Written By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar
Updated9 Aug 2024, 08:03 AM IST
Paris Olympics 2024: Aman Sehrawat of India in action against Zelimkhan Abakarov of Albania. (Image: Reuters)
Paris Olympics 2024: Aman Sehrawat of India in action against Zelimkhan Abakarov of Albania. (Image: Reuters)

Young grappler Aman Sehrawat lost to Japanese top-seed Rei Higuchi in the 57kg free-style semifinal bout, will battle today for the bronze medal against Puerto Rico's Darian Toi Cruz. In addition to this, three more games will be played today which includes women's individual golf match to men's and women relay game.

Paris Olympics India Day 14 schedule (August 9)

Golf:

Women's Individual: Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar -- 12:30pm

Athletics:

*Women's 4x400m Relay Round 1: Indian team -- 2:10pm

*Men's 4x400m Relay Round 1: Indian team -- 2:35pm

Wrestling:

*Men's 57kg freestyle bronze medal match: Aman Sehrawat vs Darian Toi Cruz (Puerto Rico) -- 9:45pm.

 

First Published:9 Aug 2024, 08:03 AM IST
