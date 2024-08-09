Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Sports / Olympics News/  Paris Olympics India Day 14 schedule: Aman Sehrawat to battle for bronze in men's 57kg freestyle wrestling and more

Paris Olympics India Day 14 schedule: Aman Sehrawat to battle for bronze in men's 57kg freestyle wrestling and more

Written By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar

  • Paris Olympics India Day 14 schedule: Young grappler Aman Sehrawat lost to Japanese top-seed Rei Higuchi in the 57kg free-style semifinal bout, will battle today for the bronze medal against Puerto Rico's Darian Toi Cruz

Paris Olympics 2024: Aman Sehrawat of India in action against Zelimkhan Abakarov of Albania. (Image: Reuters)

Young grappler Aman Sehrawat lost to Japanese top-seed Rei Higuchi in the 57kg free-style semifinal bout, will battle today for the bronze medal against Puerto Rico's Darian Toi Cruz. In addition to this, three more games will be played today which includes women's individual golf match to men's and women relay game.

Paris Olympics India Day 14 schedule (August 9)

Golf:

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

Women's Individual: Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar -- 12:30pm

Athletics:

*Women's 4x400m Relay Round 1: Indian team -- 2:10pm

*Men's 4x400m Relay Round 1: Indian team -- 2:35pm

Wrestling:

*Men's 57kg freestyle bronze medal match: Aman Sehrawat vs Darian Toi Cruz (Puerto Rico) -- 9:45pm.

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.

Unlock Newsletters, Market Watchlist & much more.

Log in now to elevate your
news reading experience!