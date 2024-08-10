Hello User
Business News/ Sports / Olympics News/  Paris Olympics India Day 15 schedule: Will Reetika Hooda, Aditi Ashok, Diksha Dagar secure another medal for India?

Paris Olympics India Day 15 schedule: Will Reetika Hooda, Aditi Ashok, Diksha Dagar secure another medal for India?

Written By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar

  • India's Reetika Hooda and golfers Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar are India's final chances to win medals at the Paris Olympics.

Paris Olympics 2024: Wrestler Reetika Hooda with coach Mandeep. (PTI Photo)

Paris Olympics India Day 15 schedule: All eyes today on India wrestler Reetika Hooda and golfer Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar as they have last chance to win another medal for India. India is currently placed 69th position with 5 bronze medal and one silver.

Today, Grappler Reetika Hooda is India's final hope to get another wrestling medal at the Paris Olympics 2024. As the sixth and final wrestler representing India, Hooda will face Hungary's Bernadett Nagy in her opening round. Nagy has previously won two bronze medals at the European Championships.

Reetika will begin her round of 16 campaign in the women's 76 kg freestyle category. If Hooda manages to defeat Nagy and move ahead in the championship, she could be up against the No.1 seed Aiperi Medet Kyzy of Kyrgyztan.

Before Hooda, Golf player Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar will also compete for a medal today in Women's Individual Final.

Here's full India schedule for Day 15:

Golf

Women's Individual Final: Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar -- 12.30 pm

Wrestling

Women's Freestyle 76kg Pre-quarterfinal: Reetika Hooda vs Bernadett Nagy (Hungary) -- 2.51 pm

When and Where to watch India's match today?

The match will broadcast live on Sports18 1 SD and Sports18 1 HD channels in India. Fans can also stream the event for free on Jio Cinema.

India Medals

Neeraj Chopra (athletics) - Silver

Aman Sehrawat (wrestling) - Bronze

Indian men’s hockey team - Bronze

Swapnil Kusale (shooting) - Bronze

Manu Bhaker-Sarabjot Singh (shooting) - Bronze

Manu Bhaker (shooting) - Bronze

