Paris Olympics: Narrow miss for Indian shooters Arjun, Ramita in Air Rifle Mixed Team event — ’We did whatever we could’

Paris Olympics 2024: After failing to qualify in the 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team event, Indian shooter Arjun Babuta said, “We did whatever we could, strategized everything. We followed our routine and process.”

Livemint
Published27 Jul 2024, 09:45 PM IST
Paris Olympic 2024: Indian Olympic athlete Arjun Babuta participated in the 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team event at Paris Olympics 2024.
Paris Olympic 2024: Indian Olympic athlete Arjun Babuta participated in the 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team event at Paris Olympics 2024. (@meet_hayer/X)

Indian Olympic athletes Arjun Babuta and Ramita Jindal finished outside the Top 4 in the 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team event at Paris Olympics 2024, despite putting in a strong performance.

Only four teams out of 28 could qualify for the knockout stages, i.e, a gold medal match for the top two teams and a bronze medal match for teams ranked third and fourth. India could not make it to the final four.

Also Read | Paris Olympics 2024: IOC apologises to South Korea after opening ceremony gaffe

Ramita and Arjun finished in sixth place with a total of 628.7 points after three series, out of which Ramita managed 314.5 and Arjun got 314.2 points. They fell one point short of Germany, who finished at number four with 629.7.

Speaking with news agency ANI, Arjun Babuta said, “We did whatever we could, strategized everything. We followed our routine and process. We missed it by a slight margin but we have individual matches to look out for and we are looking forward to that.”

Also Read | Anand Mahindra reacts to Paris Olympics opening ceremony, says ‘trying to…’

"I did my best and I am happy with that. Looking at the scoreboard, we definitely feel disheartened as we missed by a small margin and talking about the shooting, I think we have been doing great in the past and will do great in the future as well. Today was not our best performance, scorewise. There was no lack of effort from us," Arjun added.

Meanwhile, Ramita said, "We moment ourselves and try to be little faster. We train in both slow and fast way so it's not difficult to shoot 15 shots in just 10 minutes." She added, "I was not looking at the score, I try to give my best and stay in the moment. I was just focusing on the process."

Also Read | The 1924 Paris Olympics was a turning point in the history of the games

Now, Germany will play in the bronze medal match with Kazakhstan, whose team consisting of Le Alexandra and Satpayev Islam finished at number three with 630.8 points in three series.

The gold medal match will be between the defending champions, China, who finished at the top spot with 632.2 points and South Korea, who finished at number two with 631.4 points.

(With inputs from ANI)

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

MoreLess
First Published:27 Jul 2024, 09:45 PM IST
HomeSportsOlympics NewsParis Olympics: Narrow miss for Indian shooters Arjun, Ramita in Air Rifle Mixed Team event — ’We did whatever we could’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    162.60
    03:59 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    5.15 (3.27%)

    Ashok Leyland

    246.35
    03:58 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    13.9 (5.98%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    176.55
    03:59 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    -0.3 (-0.17%)

    Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals

    442.55
    03:29 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    -4.6 (-1.03%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Shriram Finance

    2,925.30
    03:54 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    245 (9.14%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments

    91.27
    03:59 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    6.92 (8.2%)

    Solar Industries India

    10,972.85
    03:57 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    756.25 (7.4%)

    Amara Raja Energy & Mobility

    1,680.05
    03:29 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    114.35 (7.3%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      70,311.00-99.00
      Chennai
      70,107.00447.00
      Delhi
      69,221.00-166.00
      Kolkata
      69,221.00-575.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Sports

      More From Popular in Sports
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue