Paris Olympics 2024: Wrestler Antim Panghal to be banned for three years by IOA for indiscipline, says report

  • Wrestler Antim Panghal to be banned for three years by IOA for indiscipline during Olympic Games

Livemint
Updated8 Aug 2024, 04:54 PM IST
India's Antim Panghal in the round of 16 of the women's freestyle 53kg wrestling match at the Paris Olympics on Wednesday. (AP)
India’s Antim Panghal in the round of 16 of the women’s freestyle 53kg wrestling match at the Paris Olympics on Wednesday. (AP)(HT_PRINT)

Wrestler Antim Panghal is likely to be banned for three years by IOA for indiscipline during Olympic Games, source close to Indian contingent informed.

Sources told PTI, Panghal tried to facilitate her sister's entry into the athletes village through her accreditation card, which caused embarrassment to the Indian Olympic. Due to this act, the wrestler will be banned for three years by the IOA.

"The decision will be formally announced after she reaches India," the contingent source said.

The Indian Olympic Association decided to send her and her support staff back after the disciplinary breach was brought to its notice by the French authorities.

"Her sister was caught for impersonation and was taken to a police station to record her statement," a source had revealed last night.

Antim, meanwhile, refuted the allegations, asserting that her sister had not been detained by the Paris police but merely requested to come in for verification. The Indian wrestler also mentioned that her tickets had been booked in advance and she was not instructed to leave Paris by the Indian Olympic authorities.

"I had come to Paris for Olympics and yesterday my bout was there. Since it was a bad day for me and I fought badly, I lost yesterday. From yesterday, it has been said that Antim's sister has been arrested and Antim has been taken into custody. Nothing like this happened. When I lost the bout yesterday, my health deteriorated and I had fallen sick," Panghal gave the account of the incident in a video posted by nnis Sports.

Panghal had crashed out of the Olympics after losing her opening bout in the women's 53kg category on Wednesday.

 

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

MoreLess
First Published:8 Aug 2024, 04:54 PM IST
HomeSportsOlympics NewsParis Olympics 2024: Wrestler Antim Panghal to be banned for three years by IOA for indiscipline, says report

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    150.50
    03:59 PM | 8 AUG 2024
    -3.35 (-2.18%)

    Bharat Electronics

    298.30
    03:59 PM | 8 AUG 2024
    -1.95 (-0.65%)

    Tata Power

    418.00
    03:54 PM | 8 AUG 2024
    -12.25 (-2.85%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation

    338.25
    03:59 PM | 8 AUG 2024
    -5.45 (-1.59%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Honasa Consumer

    496.35
    03:53 PM | 8 AUG 2024
    40.4 (8.86%)

    Triveni Turbines

    690.10
    03:40 PM | 8 AUG 2024
    52.05 (8.16%)

    Route Mobile

    1,623.00
    03:44 PM | 8 AUG 2024
    121.05 (8.06%)

    Kfin Technologies

    900.35
    03:29 PM | 8 AUG 2024
    56.65 (6.71%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      70,389.00100.00
      Chennai
      69,975.00-1,282.00
      Delhi
      70,940.00236.00
      Kolkata
      70,871.0029.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.86/L0.11
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Sports

      More From Popular in Sports
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue