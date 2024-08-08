Wrestler Antim Panghal is likely to be banned for three years by IOA for indiscipline during Olympic Games, source close to Indian contingent informed. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sources told PTI, Panghal tried to facilitate her sister's entry into the athletes village through her accreditation card, which caused embarrassment to the Indian Olympic. Due to this act, the wrestler will be banned for three years by the IOA.

"The decision will be formally announced after she reaches India," the contingent source said.

The Indian Olympic Association decided to send her and her support staff back after the disciplinary breach was brought to its notice by the French authorities.

"Her sister was caught for impersonation and was taken to a police station to record her statement," a source had revealed last night.

Antim, meanwhile, refuted the allegations, asserting that her sister had not been detained by the Paris police but merely requested to come in for verification. The Indian wrestler also mentioned that her tickets had been booked in advance and she was not instructed to leave Paris by the Indian Olympic authorities.

"I had come to Paris for Olympics and yesterday my bout was there. Since it was a bad day for me and I fought badly, I lost yesterday. From yesterday, it has been said that Antim's sister has been arrested and Antim has been taken into custody. Nothing like this happened. When I lost the bout yesterday, my health deteriorated and I had fallen sick," Panghal gave the account of the incident in a video posted by nnis Sports.

Panghal had crashed out of the Olympics after losing her opening bout in the women's 53kg category on Wednesday.