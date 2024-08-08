Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Sports / Olympics News/  Paris Olympics 2024: Wrestler Antim Panghal to be banned for three years by IOA for indiscipline, says report

Paris Olympics 2024: Wrestler Antim Panghal to be banned for three years by IOA for indiscipline, says report

Livemint

  • Wrestler Antim Panghal to be banned for three years by IOA for indiscipline during Olympic Games

India's Antim Panghal in the round of 16 of the women's freestyle 53kg wrestling match at the Paris Olympics on Wednesday. (AP)

Wrestler Antim Panghal is likely to be banned for three years by IOA for indiscipline during Olympic Games, source close to Indian contingent informed.

Sources told PTI, Panghal tried to facilitate her sister's entry into the athletes village through her accreditation card, which caused embarrassment to the Indian Olympic. Due to this act, the wrestler will be banned for three years by the IOA.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

"The decision will be formally announced after she reaches India," the contingent source said.

The Indian Olympic Association decided to send her and her support staff back after the disciplinary breach was brought to its notice by the French authorities.

"Her sister was caught for impersonation and was taken to a police station to record her statement," a source had revealed last night.

Antim, meanwhile, refuted the allegations, asserting that her sister had not been detained by the Paris police but merely requested to come in for verification. The Indian wrestler also mentioned that her tickets had been booked in advance and she was not instructed to leave Paris by the Indian Olympic authorities.

"I had come to Paris for Olympics and yesterday my bout was there. Since it was a bad day for me and I fought badly, I lost yesterday. From yesterday, it has been said that Antim's sister has been arrested and Antim has been taken into custody. Nothing like this happened. When I lost the bout yesterday, my health deteriorated and I had fallen sick," Panghal gave the account of the incident in a video posted by nnis Sports.

Panghal had crashed out of the Olympics after losing her opening bout in the women's 53kg category on Wednesday.

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.

Unlock Newsletters, Market Watchlist & much more.

Log in now to elevate your
news reading experience!