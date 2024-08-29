Paris Paralympic Games 2024: All eyes on India as largest-ever para-contingent comes into action today- full schedule

Paris Paralympic Games: All eyes on India as largest largest-ever para-contingent comes in action today- full schedule

Livemint
Published29 Aug 2024, 09:15 AM IST
Paris 2024 Paralympics - Opening Ceremony - Paris, France - August 28, 2024 Fireworks explode during the opening ceremony Thibault Camus/Pool via REUTERS
Paris 2024 Paralympics - Opening Ceremony - Paris, France - August 28, 2024 Fireworks explode during the opening ceremony Thibault Camus/Pool via REUTERS(Pool via REUTERS)

The Paris Paralympic Games began with a grand opening ceremony on Wednesday at the iconic Avenue des Champs-Elysees and then on the Place de la Concorde. The Indian contingent was led by para-athletes Sumit Antil and Bhagyashri Jadhav during the inaugural ceremony.

Also Read | PM Modi wishes Indian contingent ahead of Paris Paralympics

All eyes will be on the Indian contingent this year as it will be the largest ever in the country's national Paralympic history. Sumit Antil won gold in javelin at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics. India performed very well in previous Paralympic Games. Hence, there are high hopes from Indian para-athletes. Here is the full schedule of India at Paris Paralympic Games 2024 today.

Paris Paralympic Games 2024 India full schedule

TimeSportsSports player
12:00 pmPara BadmintonNitesh Kumar, Yathiraj Kohli, Suhash LY, Manasi Girishchandra Joshi, Tarun
1:30 pmPara TaekwondoAruna
4:25 pmPara cycling trackJyoti Gaderiya
4:30 pmPara archerySheetal Devi, Sarita
4:30 pmPara archeryHarvinder Singh
7:30 pmPara badmintonSivaranjan Solaimalai
7:30 pmPara badmintonNithya Sre Sumathy Sivan
8:30 pmPara archeryRakesh Kumar, Shyam Sundar Swami
8:30 pmPara archeryPooja

India's largest-ever contingent to the Paris Paralympics 2024

This year, India has sent its largest contingent to the Paralympics, which consists of t84 athletes across various sports.

The opening ceremony itself was a spectacular celebration of diversity, resilience, and the spirit of competition, featuring breathtaking performances that highlighted French culture and the Paralympic values of determination and equality.

Also Read | Under sea and over land, the Paris Paralympics flame is lit before beginning an exceptional journey

Athletes from around the world were warmly welcomed as the Paris Paralympics promised to be an unforgettable event.

The Indian athletes, with high expectations resting on their shoulders, are poised to showcase their skills on the global stage.

Also Read | Paris Paralympics 2024: Shuttler Pramod Bhagat to miss the Summer Games

India's participation in the Paris 2024 Paralympics marks not only a significant increase in numbers but also in medal hopes, as the nation aims to surpass its previous achievements in Tokyo.

India will compete in three new sports--para-cycling, para-rowing and blind judo--at the Paris Paralympics, extending the country's participation to 12 sports. Overall, 22 sports will be held in Paris in 2024

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

MoreLess
First Published:29 Aug 2024, 09:15 AM IST
Business NewsSportsOlympics NewsParis Paralympic Games 2024: All eyes on India as largest-ever para-contingent comes into action today- full schedule

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Interglobe Aviation

    4,802.40
    09:48 AM | 29 AUG 2024
    -56.8 (-1.17%)

    Tata Steel

    153.35
    09:48 AM | 29 AUG 2024
    -0.35 (-0.23%)

    Bharat Electronics

    300.65
    09:48 AM | 29 AUG 2024
    0.7 (0.23%)

    Indus Towers

    445.30
    09:48 AM | 29 AUG 2024
    0.85 (0.19%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    TV18 Broadcast

    51.64
    09:40 AM | 29 AUG 2024
    3.7 (7.72%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments

    102.56
    09:40 AM | 29 AUG 2024
    6.34 (6.59%)

    Godfrey Phillips India

    6,154.75
    09:40 AM | 29 AUG 2024
    347.3 (5.98%)

    Concord Biotech

    1,710.00
    09:40 AM | 29 AUG 2024
    96.35 (5.97%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,700.000.00
      Chennai
      73,628.000.00
      Delhi
      73,269.000.00
      Kolkata
      72,982.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.98/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Sports

      More From Popular in Sports
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue