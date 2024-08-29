Paris Paralympic Games: All eyes on India as largest largest-ever para-contingent comes in action today- full schedule

The Paris Paralympic Games began with a grand opening ceremony on Wednesday at the iconic Avenue des Champs-Elysees and then on the Place de la Concorde. The Indian contingent was led by para-athletes Sumit Antil and Bhagyashri Jadhav during the inaugural ceremony. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

All eyes will be on the Indian contingent this year as it will be the largest ever in the country's national Paralympic history. Sumit Antil won gold in javelin at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics. India performed very well in previous Paralympic Games. Hence, there are high hopes from Indian para-athletes. Here is the full schedule of India at Paris Paralympic Games 2024 today.

Paris Paralympic Games 2024 India full schedule

Time Sports Sports player 12:00 pm Para Badminton Nitesh Kumar, Yathiraj Kohli, Suhash LY, Manasi Girishchandra Joshi, Tarun 1:30 pm Para Taekwondo Aruna 4:25 pm Para cycling track Jyoti Gaderiya 4:30 pm Para archery Sheetal Devi, Sarita 4:30 pm Para archery Harvinder Singh 7:30 pm Para badminton Sivaranjan Solaimalai 7:30 pm Para badminton Nithya Sre Sumathy Sivan 8:30 pm Para archery Rakesh Kumar, Shyam Sundar Swami 8:30 pm Para archery Pooja

India's largest-ever contingent to the Paris Paralympics 2024 This year, India has sent its largest contingent to the Paralympics, which consists of t84 athletes across various sports.

The opening ceremony itself was a spectacular celebration of diversity, resilience, and the spirit of competition, featuring breathtaking performances that highlighted French culture and the Paralympic values of determination and equality.

Athletes from around the world were warmly welcomed as the Paris Paralympics promised to be an unforgettable event.

The Indian athletes, with high expectations resting on their shoulders, are poised to showcase their skills on the global stage.

India's participation in the Paris 2024 Paralympics marks not only a significant increase in numbers but also in medal hopes, as the nation aims to surpass its previous achievements in Tokyo.