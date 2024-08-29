Hello User
Paris Paralympic Games 2024: All eyes on India as largest-ever para-contingent comes into action today- full schedule

Paris Paralympic Games 2024: All eyes on India as largest-ever para-contingent comes into action today- full schedule

Paris Paralympic Games: All eyes on India as largest largest-ever para-contingent comes in action today- full schedule

Paris 2024 Paralympics - Opening Ceremony - Paris, France - August 28, 2024 Fireworks explode during the opening ceremony Thibault Camus/Pool via REUTERS

The Paris Paralympic Games began with a grand opening ceremony on Wednesday at the iconic Avenue des Champs-Elysees and then on the Place de la Concorde. The Indian contingent was led by para-athletes Sumit Antil and Bhagyashri Jadhav during the inaugural ceremony.

All eyes will be on the Indian contingent this year as it will be the largest ever in the country's national Paralympic history. Sumit Antil won gold in javelin at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics. India performed very well in previous Paralympic Games. Hence, there are high hopes from Indian para-athletes. Here is the full schedule of India at Paris Paralympic Games 2024 today.

Paris Paralympic Games 2024 India full schedule

TimeSportsSports player
12:00 pmPara BadmintonNitesh Kumar, Yathiraj Kohli, Suhash LY, Manasi Girishchandra Joshi, Tarun
1:30 pmPara TaekwondoAruna
4:25 pmPara cycling trackJyoti Gaderiya
4:30 pmPara archerySheetal Devi, Sarita
4:30 pmPara archeryHarvinder Singh
7:30 pmPara badmintonSivaranjan Solaimalai
7:30 pmPara badmintonNithya Sre Sumathy Sivan
8:30 pmPara archeryRakesh Kumar, Shyam Sundar Swami
8:30 pmPara archeryPooja

India's largest-ever contingent to the Paris Paralympics 2024

This year, India has sent its largest contingent to the Paralympics, which consists of t84 athletes across various sports.

The opening ceremony itself was a spectacular celebration of diversity, resilience, and the spirit of competition, featuring breathtaking performances that highlighted French culture and the Paralympic values of determination and equality.

Athletes from around the world were warmly welcomed as the Paris Paralympics promised to be an unforgettable event.

The Indian athletes, with high expectations resting on their shoulders, are poised to showcase their skills on the global stage.

India's participation in the Paris 2024 Paralympics marks not only a significant increase in numbers but also in medal hopes, as the nation aims to surpass its previous achievements in Tokyo.

India will compete in three new sports--para-cycling, para-rowing and blind judo--at the Paris Paralympics, extending the country's participation to 12 sports. Overall, 22 sports will be held in Paris in 2024

