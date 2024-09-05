Harvinder Singh became the first Indian archer to win gold at the Paralympics, while Dharambir secured gold and broke the Asian record in the men's club throw. India celebrated multiple achievements, including Sachin Khilari's silver in shot put, marking the nation's 21st medal.

Following this, Dharambir also won gold in the men's club throw F51 final, breaking the Asian record in the process. Additionally, Pranav Soorma earned a silver medal in the same event.

The day proved to be exceptionally rewarding for India, with athletes continuing to exceed expectations at the prestigious event. In addition to these achievements, world champion shot-putter Sachin Sarjerao Khilari and club thrower Pranav Soorma also made notable contributions, with Soorma securing a silver medal.

Moreover, It was a day of mixed fortunes for Indian athletes. Nihal Singh and Rudransh Khandelwal, who had strong starts, faltered in the final two series and finished in 19th and 22nd places, respectively. However, there were significant achievements to celebrate.

Sachin Khilari secured a silver medal in the Men’s Shot Put F46 Final with an impressive throw of 16.32 meters, marking India's 21st medal of the Paris Paralympics. Harvinder Singh made a remarkable impact by winning gold in archery, becoming the first Indian to do so and adding to the nation's total of four golds in this edition of the Games.

Here are the results Para Athletics: Men’s Shot Put F46 Final: Sachin Sarjerao Khilari secured the silver medal with an Asian Record throw of 16.32 meters. Mohd Yasser finished 8th with a best throw of 14.21 meters, and Rohit Kumar was 9th with 14.10 meters.

Men's Club Throw F51 Final: Dharambir won gold with an Asian Record throw of 34.92 meters, while Pranav Soorma earned silver with a throw of 34.59 meters. Amit Kumar placed 10th with a best attempt of 23.96 meters.

Women’s Shot Put F46 Final: Amisha Rawat achieved a personal best of 9.25 meters, finishing 14th.

Women's 100m T12 Heat: Simran topped her heat with a time of 12.17 seconds to advance to the semifinals.

Para Table Tennis: Women’s Singles Class 4 Quarterfinals: Bhavina Patel was defeated by China’s Zhou Ying 1-3, with set scores of 12-14, 9-11, 11-8, 6-11.

Para Shooting: Mixed 50m Pistol SH1 Qualifier: Nihal Singh scored 522 to finish 19th, while Rudransh Khandelwal scored 517 to come in 22nd.

Para Archery: Men’s Recurve 1/16 Elimination Round: Harvinder Singh defeated Tseng Lung-hui 7-3 to advance to the 1/8 elimination round. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Men's Recurve 1/8 Elimination Round: Harvinder Singh won 6-2 to secure a spot in the quarterfinals.

Para Powerlifting: Men's 49kg Final: Parmjeet Kumar lifted 150 kg to place 8th.

Women's 45kg Final: Sakina Khatun lifted 86 kg to finish 7th.

Para Cycling: Men’s C2 Individual Road Time Trial Final: Arshad Shaik finished 11th with a time of 25:20.11.

Women’s C1-3 Individual Road Time Trial Final: Jyoti Gaderiya clocked 30:00.16 to place 16th.

