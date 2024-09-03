Paris Paralympics 2024: Deepthi Jeevanji wins bronze in women’s 400m race

  • This is India's 16th medal at the Paralympics, and eighth bronze medal overall.

Livemint
Updated3 Sep 2024, 11:20 PM IST
Yuliia Shuliar of Ukraine, Deepthi Jeevanji of India and Breanna Clark of the United States in action during the final of the Women's 400m T20 Final race of Paris 2024 Paralympics in the Stade de France, Saint-Denis on September 3, 2024. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Yuliia Shuliar of Ukraine, Deepthi Jeevanji of India and Breanna Clark of the United States in action during the final of the Women’s 400m T20 Final race of Paris 2024 Paralympics in the Stade de France, Saint-Denis on September 3, 2024. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins(REUTERS)

India's Deepthi Jeevanji won bronze on 3 September in the women's 400m T20 category race at the ongoing Paris Paralympics 2024.

This is India's 16th medal at the Paralympics, and eighth bronze medal overall.

Jeevanji completed the race in 55.82 seconds in the Paris Paralympics on Tuesday; she finished behind Yuliia Shuliar (55.16 seconds) of Ukraine and world record holder Aysel Onder (55.23) of Turkey.

Also Read | President Murmu, PM Modi congratulate Nithya Sre for Paralympics 2024 Bronze

As per the details, the T20 category is meant for athletes with intellectual impairment.

He took to X and wrote, "Huge congratulations to Deepthi Jeevanji for winning the bronze medal 🥉 in the 400M para athletics at the #Paralympics2024 She has triumphed against all odds on the world stage."

"As Hon'ble PM @narendramodi ji said, 'The determination of our para athletes inspires us all'. Keep shining, Deepthi!" he added.

PM Modi speaks with medal winners:

Despite on an official visit to two-day visit to Brunei on the invitation of Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah, Prime Minister Narendra Modi dialed the winning athletes on Tuesday and congratulated them.

He spoke with Paralympic Games medal winners Yogesh Kathuniya, Sumit Antil, Sheetal Devi, and Rakesh Kumar via telephone.

Also Read | Nitesh Kumar recalls ’goosebumps’ moment as national anthem played, says this

Speaking with Yogesh Kathunia, PM Modi said, as quoted by PTI, “I live for the country. If any Indian does anything good anywhere in the world, I automatically get connected with him or her.”

Sumit Antil said, “Your talk always motivates us... Will try my best to give excel in the next competition as well.”

To this, PM Modi replied, “You come from an Army family. The country lives in your heart. We are all out of the country and representing it in different fields. With our honesty and dedication, India will get recognised around the globe.”

Also Read | India’s Yogesh Kathuniya wins second successive silver in discus throw in Paris

Later taking to Instagram, PM Modi posted After the day’s programmes in Brunei Darussalam, called our Paralympic champions and congratulated them, saying, “India is proud of our athletes.”

So far, para-badminton has garnered five medals for India, followed by four medals in para-shooting.

With agency inputs.

More to follow.

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

MoreLess
First Published:3 Sep 2024, 11:20 PM IST
Business NewsSportsOlympics NewsParis Paralympics 2024: Deepthi Jeevanji wins bronze in women’s 400m race

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Au Small Finance Bank

    674.45
    03:57 PM | 3 SEP 2024
    -6.55 (-0.96%)

    Bharat Electronics

    297.20
    03:57 PM | 3 SEP 2024
    0.3 (0.1%)

    Vedanta

    464.45
    03:58 PM | 3 SEP 2024
    1.15 (0.25%)

    Tata Steel

    152.10
    03:59 PM | 3 SEP 2024
    -0.75 (-0.49%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    JM Financial

    118.55
    03:58 PM | 3 SEP 2024
    10.4 (9.62%)

    Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation

    2,670.60
    03:54 PM | 3 SEP 2024
    212.5 (8.64%)

    Quess Corp

    833.50
    03:52 PM | 3 SEP 2024
    62.1 (8.05%)

    Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders

    4,455.50
    03:52 PM | 3 SEP 2024
    255.35 (6.08%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,013.00-816.00
      Chennai
      73,370.00-315.00
      Delhi
      73,299.00-242.00
      Kolkata
      72,584.00-1,245.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Sports

      More From Popular in Sports
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue