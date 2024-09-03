Paris Paralympics 2024: Deepthi Jeevanji wins bronze in women's 400m race

India's Deepthi Jeevanji won bronze on 3 September in the women's 400m T20 category race at the ongoing Paris Paralympics 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This is India's 16th medal at the Paralympics, and eighth bronze medal overall.

Jeevanji completed the race in 55.82 seconds in the Paris Paralympics on Tuesday; she finished behind Yuliia Shuliar (55.16 seconds) of Ukraine and world record holder Aysel Onder (55.23) of Turkey. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per the details, the T20 category is meant for athletes with intellectual impairment.

He took to X and wrote, "Huge congratulations to Deepthi Jeevanji for winning the bronze medal 🥉 in the 400M para athletics at the #Paralympics2024 She has triumphed against all odds on the world stage."

"As Hon'ble PM @narendramodi ji said, 'The determination of our para athletes inspires us all'. Keep shining, Deepthi!" he added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

PM Modi speaks with medal winners: Despite on an official visit to two-day visit to Brunei on the invitation of Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah, Prime Minister Narendra Modi dialed the winning athletes on Tuesday and congratulated them.

He spoke with Paralympic Games medal winners Yogesh Kathuniya, Sumit Antil, Sheetal Devi, and Rakesh Kumar via telephone.

Speaking with Yogesh Kathunia, PM Modi said, as quoted by PTI, “I live for the country. If any Indian does anything good anywhere in the world, I automatically get connected with him or her." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sumit Antil said, “Your talk always motivates us... Will try my best to give excel in the next competition as well."

To this, PM Modi replied, “You come from an Army family. The country lives in your heart. We are all out of the country and representing it in different fields. With our honesty and dedication, India will get recognised around the globe."

Later taking to Instagram, PM Modi posted After the day’s programmes in Brunei Darussalam, called our Paralympic champions and congratulated them, saying, “India is proud of our athletes." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

So far, para-badminton has garnered five medals for India, followed by four medals in para-shooting.

With agency inputs.