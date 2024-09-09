At Stade de France, 24 electronic music artists, including Jean-Michel Jarre, celebrated French electronic music. The Paris Paralympics concluded with a vibrant closing ceremony featuring performances, a Parade of Nations, and India's record 29 medals, surpassing their Tokyo 2020 achievements.

The Paris Paralympics concluded with a dazzling closing ceremony on Sunday. French singer Santa opened the event by performing Johnny Hallyday's iconic song "Vivre pour le Meilleur," accompanied by video highlights from the last three Paralympic Games. Due to weather conditions, the cauldron flight was canceled. In the official stand at Stade de France, French President Emmanuel Macron and IPC President Andrew Parsons were introduced.

With country's national anthem, The Marseillaise, playing in the background, the French flag was raised. The crowd also participated by sinfing along.

Following this, all the countries took part in Parade of Nations to the sounds of band of Republican Guard. The musicians performed some selected French and international pop music, giving a festive and joyous vibe to the parade.

India contigent in Paris Paralymics Harvinder Singh and Preeti Pal were the flag bearers for India at the closing ceremony of the Paris Paralympics 2024. The Indian contingent concluded its historic Paris Paralympics campaign with a total of 29 medals, including seven gold, nine silver, and 13 bronze medals, the most by the country in the history of the competition. With this landmark campaign, India has surpassed their previously most-successful campaign at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics, which gave them 19 medals, including five golds, eight silvers, and six bronze medals.

Tony Estanguet, President of the Organising Committee for the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games, entered the stage after the parade to a huge cheer from the crowd and addressed them. Parsons also delivered a speech on the success of the event.

Afterward, the Paris 2024 volunteers were honored with a heartfelt tribute. Over 2,000 volunteers took center stage at the stadium, greeted by thunderous applause and cheers from the crowd. Following this, eight dancers, some specially-abled, celebrated the diversity with their performances to beats by DJ Cut Killer.

The handover ceremony for the next Paralympics continued with the playing of the American national anthem and the raising of the U.S. flag. American singer and actress Ali Stroker performed the anthem. Violinist and Broadway composer Gaelynn Lea, along with rapper, songwriter, and athlete Garnet Silver-Hall, presented poetry that connected to themes of dreams, disability, and community.

Additionally, multi-time Grammy Award-winning rapper and singer Anderson .Paak delivered an engaging performance

At the Jardin des Tuileries, gathered around the cauldron, Amadou and Mariam, accompanied by a string quartet, performed a composition by Serge Gainsbourg inspired by the French poet Paul Verlaine, titled 'Je suis venu te dire que je m'en vais'.

Aurellie Aubert, the French Paralympic champion in Boccia, blew the flame and in the skies above the Jardin des Tuileries, the Cauldron, was also extinguished, marking the end of the games.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

