Paris Paralympics 2024 India full schedule for day 6: All eyes on Avani Lekhara in women’s shooting final round

Paris Paralympics 2024 day 6 has many events lined up in shooting, archery, and athletics. Highlights include the final round of women's shooting and multiple medal rounds in athletics.

Sudeshna Ghoshal
Updated3 Sep 2024, 08:48 AM IST
Shooter Avani Lekhara, who won gold in Tokyo, is set to compete in the Paris Paralympics shooting final round. (Getty Images)

Paris Paralympics 2024 India full schedule for day 6, Sept 3: Following the spectacular performance of Indian para-athletes on the fourth day of Paris Paralympics 2024, the Indian contingent has high hopes for the sixth day. India will fancy its chances in three events, including shooting, archery and athletics.

Mona Agarwal and Avani Lekhara will be the cynosure of all eyes as they participate in the final round of Paris Paralympics women's shooting event. In athletics also, several medals will be decided today.

India at Paris Paralympics 2024

Here's the full schedule for India at Paris Paralympics 2024 for Tuesday, September 3:

Shooting

Women's 50m rifle 3 positions SH1 (Qualification): Mona Agarwal and Avani Lekhara -- 1.00 pm

Also Read | India’s Yogesh Kathuniya wins second successive silver in discus throw in Paris

Women's 50m rifle 3 positions SH1 (Final): Mona Agarwal and Avani Lekhara (If qualified) -- 7.30 pm

Athletics

Women's shot put F34 (Medal round): Bhagyashree Jadhav -- 2.28 pm

Women's 400m T20 final: Deepthi Jeevanji -- 10.38pm

Also Read | Shuttlers Thulasimathi Murugesan, Manisha Ramadass win silver, bronze in Paris

Men's high jump T63 (Medal round): Sharad Kumar, Mariyappan Thangavelu and Shailesh Kumar -- 11.50 pm

Men's javelin throw F46 (Medal round): Ajeet Singh Yadav, Rinku and Sundar Singh Gurjar -- 12.13 am (Wednesday)

Archery

Women's recurve: Pooja vs TBA -- 3.20 pm.

India's wins at Paris Paralympics 2024

Indian para shuttler Nithya Sre Sivan earned a bronze in SH6 category on Tuesday at the Paris Paralympics 2024. Nithya's bronze took India’s paralympics medal count on the fifth day of the games to eight, including five in badminton.

Meanwhile, Indian archery duo Rakesh Kumar and Sheetal Devi clinched the Bronze medal in the Mixed Team Compound event with a 156-155 win over Eleonora Sarti and Matteo Bonnacina of Italy.

Also Read | Indian armless archer Sheetal Devi’s feat at Paris Paralympics 2024 goes viral

India javelin thrower Sumit Antil earned a gold at the Paris Paralympics with a record-breaking throw on Monday. In the men's javelin throw F64 final, the champion broke his record at the Paralympics twice to earn India's third gold in the ongoing games.

 

Key Takeaways
  • India will compete in shooting, athletics, and archery events on Day 6 of the Paris Paralympics 2024.
  • Avani Lekhara is a key contender in the women’s 50m rifle 3 positions SH1 finals.
  • Sumit Antil set a new record in men’s javelin throw F64, earning gold for India.
  • India’s medal count includes notable wins in badminton and archery.

First Published:3 Sep 2024, 08:48 AM IST
