Paris Paralympics 2024 India full schedule for day 6, Sept 3: Following the spectacular performance of Indian para-athletes on the fourth day of Paris Paralympics 2024, the Indian contingent has high hopes for the sixth day. India will fancy its chances in three events, including shooting, archery and athletics.
Mona Agarwal and Avani Lekhara will be the cynosure of all eyes as they participate in the final round of Paris Paralympics women's shooting event. In athletics also, several medals will be decided today.
Here's the full schedule for India at Paris Paralympics 2024 for Tuesday, September 3:
Women's 50m rifle 3 positions SH1 (Qualification): Mona Agarwal and Avani Lekhara -- 1.00 pm
Women's 50m rifle 3 positions SH1 (Final): Mona Agarwal and Avani Lekhara (If qualified) -- 7.30 pm
Women's shot put F34 (Medal round): Bhagyashree Jadhav -- 2.28 pm
Women's 400m T20 final: Deepthi Jeevanji -- 10.38pm
Men's high jump T63 (Medal round): Sharad Kumar, Mariyappan Thangavelu and Shailesh Kumar -- 11.50 pm
Men's javelin throw F46 (Medal round): Ajeet Singh Yadav, Rinku and Sundar Singh Gurjar -- 12.13 am (Wednesday)
Women's recurve: Pooja vs TBA -- 3.20 pm.
Indian para shuttler Nithya Sre Sivan earned a bronze in SH6 category on Tuesday at the Paris Paralympics 2024. Nithya's bronze took India’s paralympics medal count on the fifth day of the games to eight, including five in badminton.
Meanwhile, Indian archery duo Rakesh Kumar and Sheetal Devi clinched the Bronze medal in the Mixed Team Compound event with a 156-155 win over Eleonora Sarti and Matteo Bonnacina of Italy.
India javelin thrower Sumit Antil earned a gold at the Paris Paralympics with a record-breaking throw on Monday. In the men's javelin throw F64 final, the champion broke his record at the Paralympics twice to earn India's third gold in the ongoing games.
Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market UpdatesMoreLess