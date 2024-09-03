Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Sports / Olympics News/  Paris Paralympics 2024 India full schedule for day 6: All eyes on Avani Lekhara in women's shooting final round

Paris Paralympics 2024 India full schedule for day 6: All eyes on Avani Lekhara in women's shooting final round

Sudeshna Ghoshal

Paris Paralympics 2024 day 6 has many events lined up in shooting, archery, and athletics. Highlights include the final round of women's shooting and multiple medal rounds in athletics.

Shooter Avani Lekhara, who won gold in Tokyo, is set to compete in the Paris Paralympics shooting final round.

Paris Paralympics 2024 India full schedule for day 6, Sept 3: Following the spectacular performance of Indian para-athletes on the fourth day of Paris Paralympics 2024, the Indian contingent has high hopes for the sixth day. India will fancy its chances in three events, including shooting, archery and athletics.

Mona Agarwal and Avani Lekhara will be the cynosure of all eyes as they participate in the final round of Paris Paralympics women's shooting event. In athletics also, several medals will be decided today.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

India at Paris Paralympics 2024

Here's the full schedule for India at Paris Paralympics 2024 for Tuesday, September 3:

Shooting

Women's 50m rifle 3 positions SH1 (Qualification): Mona Agarwal and Avani Lekhara -- 1.00 pm

Women's 50m rifle 3 positions SH1 (Final): Mona Agarwal and Avani Lekhara (If qualified) -- 7.30 pm

Athletics

Women's shot put F34 (Medal round): Bhagyashree Jadhav -- 2.28 pm

Women's 400m T20 final: Deepthi Jeevanji -- 10.38pm

Men's high jump T63 (Medal round): Sharad Kumar, Mariyappan Thangavelu and Shailesh Kumar -- 11.50 pm

Men's javelin throw F46 (Medal round): Ajeet Singh Yadav, Rinku and Sundar Singh Gurjar -- 12.13 am (Wednesday)

Archery

Women's recurve: Pooja vs TBA -- 3.20 pm.

India's wins at Paris Paralympics 2024

Indian para shuttler Nithya Sre Sivan earned a bronze in SH6 category on Tuesday at the Paris Paralympics 2024. Nithya's bronze took India’s paralympics medal count on the fifth day of the games to eight, including five in badminton.

Meanwhile, Indian archery duo Rakesh Kumar and Sheetal Devi clinched the Bronze medal in the Mixed Team Compound event with a 156-155 win over Eleonora Sarti and Matteo Bonnacina of Italy.

India javelin thrower Sumit Antil earned a gold at the Paris Paralympics with a record-breaking throw on Monday. In the men's javelin throw F64 final, the champion broke his record at the Paralympics twice to earn India's third gold in the ongoing games.

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.

Unlock Newsletters, Market Watchlist & much more.

Log in now to elevate your
news reading experience!