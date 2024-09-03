Paris Paralympics 2024 day 6 has many events lined up in shooting, archery, and athletics. Highlights include the final round of women's shooting and multiple medal rounds in athletics.

Paris Paralympics 2024 India full schedule for day 6, Sept 3: Following the spectacular performance of Indian para-athletes on the fourth day of Paris Paralympics 2024, the Indian contingent has high hopes for the sixth day. India will fancy its chances in three events, including shooting, archery and athletics.

Mona Agarwal and Avani Lekhara will be the cynosure of all eyes as they participate in the final round of Paris Paralympics women's shooting event. In athletics also, several medals will be decided today.

India at Paris Paralympics 2024 Here's the full schedule for India at Paris Paralympics 2024 for Tuesday, September 3:

Shooting Women's 50m rifle 3 positions SH1 (Qualification): Mona Agarwal and Avani Lekhara -- 1.00 pm

Women's 50m rifle 3 positions SH1 (Final): Mona Agarwal and Avani Lekhara (If qualified) -- 7.30 pm

Athletics Women's shot put F34 (Medal round): Bhagyashree Jadhav -- 2.28 pm

Women's 400m T20 final: Deepthi Jeevanji -- 10.38pm

Men's high jump T63 (Medal round): Sharad Kumar, Mariyappan Thangavelu and Shailesh Kumar -- 11.50 pm

Men's javelin throw F46 (Medal round): Ajeet Singh Yadav, Rinku and Sundar Singh Gurjar -- 12.13 am (Wednesday)

Archery Women's recurve: Pooja vs TBA -- 3.20 pm.

India's wins at Paris Paralympics 2024 Indian para shuttler Nithya Sre Sivan earned a bronze in SH6 category on Tuesday at the Paris Paralympics 2024. Nithya's bronze took India’s paralympics medal count on the fifth day of the games to eight, including five in badminton.

Meanwhile, Indian archery duo Rakesh Kumar and Sheetal Devi clinched the Bronze medal in the Mixed Team Compound event with a 156-155 win over Eleonora Sarti and Matteo Bonnacina of Italy.