Paris Paralympics 2024: India shines bright with 29 medals, including 7 golds, and a whole lot of triumph

Paris Paralympics 2024: As the games conclude for India, the differently abled but exceptionally resolute para-athletes of the country made the big stage their own in a record-smashing medal haul of 29. India now stands at the 18th position in the points table.

Of the 29 medals in India's kitty, 7 are gold, which is another first for the country that started to make its presence felt only in the 2016 edition, where it won four medals. In the upswing in performance, India had yielded 19 medals in Tokyo edition of Para-Olympics, a number that was surpassed this time.

More than the medal tally, the highlight of Paris Paralympics 2024 has been the record efforts and personal bests of the Indian para-athletes.

Notably, the 29 medals have been achieved in a total of 5 sports, including a whopping 17 at the track and field events. The tally of 29 has ensured that India remains in the top 20 of the Paris Paralympics 2024.

China has continued to dominate the game with over 200 medals.

India has, however, beaten top nations like Switzerland, Belgium, South Korea, Turkey, and Argentina to secure its position.

Pakistan, who were also competing win the event, ended the campaign at joint-bottom with Vietnam, Nepal and others at the 79th position, with just a solitary bronze to its name.

Medals winners of India The contingent of 84 ensured plenty of firsts for India in Paralympic history including medals in track events with sprinter Preethi Pal winning a bronze in the women's 100m T35 and 200m T35 class.

Another first ever medal came via Kapil Parmar in Judo. He made India proud by securing a bronze in the men's 60kg J1 class.

The likes of Harvinder Singh and Dharambir pushed India considerably higher up the medals tally by securing path-breaking gold medals in archery and club throw respectively.

Armless archer Sheetal Devi, who was born without arms, was already a beacon of hope to millions but with her mixed team bronze, the 17-year-old gave her community another reason to never give up.

In the club throw event, it was a rare one two finish for India with Dharambir and Pranav Soorma ending up on the podium in the F51 class.

javelin thrower Sumit Antil, whose left leg was amputated after an accident, broke his own Paralympic record for a second successive javelin gold while wheelchair-bound rifle shooter Avani Lekhara dominated the field in the air rifle SH1 final.

A gold also came from the badminton court via Kumar Nitesh who pipped Britain's Daniel Bethell in a thrilling final. Nitesh too lost his leg after a train accident.