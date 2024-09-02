Paris Paralympics 2024: India’s Kumar Nitesh wins gold in men’s singles badminton

  • He defeated Britain's Daniel Bethell 21-14 18-21 23-21.

Updated2 Sep 2024, 05:27 PM IST
Mint Image

India's Kumar Nitesh wins men's singles gold (SL3) in badminton in the Paris Paralympics 2024 on 2 September. He defeated Britain's Daniel Bethell 21-14 18-21 23-21. 

For Nitesh, it was his maiden gold medal at the paralympics. With this, India have now 9 medals in the Paris Paralympics, including two gold, three silver and four bronze.

According to details, players like Nitesh, who contest under SL3 class, compete with more severe lower limb disabilities, requiring them to play on a half-width court.

Meanwhile, India's Avani Lekhara and Babu Sidhartha failed to qualify for the final in the Mixed 10m Air Rifle Prone (SH1) event after finishing 11th and 28th, respectively, at the Paris Paralympics 2024.

More to come…

First Published:2 Sep 2024, 05:27 PM IST
Business NewsSportsOlympics NewsParis Paralympics 2024: India’s Kumar Nitesh wins gold in men’s singles badminton

