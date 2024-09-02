Paris Paralympics 2024: India’s Yogesh Kathuniya wins second successive silver in discus throw event

  • This was his season's best effort of 42.22m in F56 category.

Livemint
Updated2 Sep 2024, 03:39 PM IST
Yogesh Kathuniya won silver at the Paralympics in Tokyo three years back. (HT Photo)(HT_PRINT)

Indian discus thrower Yogesh Kathuniya on 2 September won the second successive silver medal at the Paris Paralympics 2024. This was his season's best effort of 42.22m in F56 category. 

Kathuniya, who won a silver in the Tokyo Paralympics, his very first attempt hurled a discus to 42.22m. While, Brazil's Claudiney Batista dos Santos registered a hat-trick of Paralympic gold medals, and created a new Games record with an effort of 46.86m in his fifth attempt.

Greece's Konstantinos Tzounis won the bronze with 41.32m.

According to details, the F-56 is a seating field event class for differently-abled athletes, where, people with amputations and spinal cord injuries take part in this classification.

More to come…

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

MoreLess
First Published:2 Sep 2024, 03:39 PM IST
Business NewsSportsOlympics NewsParis Paralympics 2024: India’s Yogesh Kathuniya wins second successive silver in discus throw event

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bank Of Baroda

    253.75
    03:29 PM | 2 SEP 2024
    3.6 (1.44%)

    Tata Steel

    152.75
    03:29 PM | 2 SEP 2024
    -0.05 (-0.03%)

    Bharat Electronics

    297.00
    03:29 PM | 2 SEP 2024
    -2.4 (-0.8%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    178.25
    03:29 PM | 2 SEP 2024
    1.3 (0.73%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Jio Financial Services

    347.90
    03:29 PM | 2 SEP 2024
    26.15 (8.13%)

    Aegis Logis

    803.60
    03:29 PM | 2 SEP 2024
    51.15 (6.8%)

    Adani Power

    667.00
    03:29 PM | 2 SEP 2024
    35.05 (5.55%)

    Adani Green Energy

    1,936.35
    03:29 PM | 2 SEP 2024
    95.9 (5.21%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,829.00-432.00
      Chennai
      73,685.00360.00
      Delhi
      73,541.00-360.00
      Kolkata
      73,829.00-72.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Sports

      More From Popular in Sports
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue