Paris Paralympics 2024: India’s Yogesh Kathuniya wins second successive silver in discus throw event

Indian discus thrower Yogesh Kathuniya on 2 September won the second successive silver medal at the Paris Paralympics 2024. This was his season's best effort of 42.22m in F56 category.

Kathuniya, who won a silver in the Tokyo Paralympics, his very first attempt hurled a discus to 42.22m. While, Brazil's Claudiney Batista dos Santos registered a hat-trick of Paralympic gold medals, and created a new Games record with an effort of 46.86m in his fifth attempt.

Greece's Konstantinos Tzounis won the bronze with 41.32m.

According to details, the F-56 is a seating field event class for differently-abled athletes, where, people with amputations and spinal cord injuries take part in this classification.