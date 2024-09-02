Indian discus thrower Yogesh Kathuniya on 2 September won the second successive silver medal at the Paris Paralympics 2024. This was his season's best effort of 42.22m in F56 category. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kathuniya, who won a silver in the Tokyo Paralympics, his very first attempt hurled a discus to 42.22m. While, Brazil's Claudiney Batista dos Santos registered a hat-trick of Paralympic gold medals, and created a new Games record with an effort of 46.86m in his fifth attempt.

Greece's Konstantinos Tzounis won the bronze with 41.32m.

According to details, the F-56 is a seating field event class for differently-abled athletes, where, people with amputations and spinal cord injuries take part in this classification.