Business News/ Sports / Olympics News/  Paris Paralympics 2024: India's Yogesh Kathuniya wins second successive silver in discus throw event

Paris Paralympics 2024: India's Yogesh Kathuniya wins second successive silver in discus throw event

  • This was his season's best effort of 42.22m in F56 category.

Yogesh Kathuniya won silver at the Paralympics in Tokyo three years back. (HT Photo)

Indian discus thrower Yogesh Kathuniya on 2 September won the second successive silver medal at the Paris Paralympics 2024. This was his season's best effort of 42.22m in F56 category.

Kathuniya, who won a silver in the Tokyo Paralympics, his very first attempt hurled a discus to 42.22m. While, Brazil's Claudiney Batista dos Santos registered a hat-trick of Paralympic gold medals, and created a new Games record with an effort of 46.86m in his fifth attempt.

Greece's Konstantinos Tzounis won the bronze with 41.32m.

According to details, the F-56 is a seating field event class for differently-abled athletes, where, people with amputations and spinal cord injuries take part in this classification.

More to come…

