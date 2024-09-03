Paris Paralympics 2024: Know India’s medal tally and full list of winners

  • Paris Paralympics 2024: Indian para-athletes shine at the Paris Paralympics 2024 with Avani Lekhara and Mona Agarwal competing in the women's shooting final today. India is currently 15th in the medal tally with three gold, five silver, and seven bronze.

Updated3 Sep 2024, 10:07 AM IST
Paris, Sept 02 (ANI): India’s Sumit Antil celebrates his victory in the Men’s Javelin F64 final at the Paris Paralympics 2024, in Paris on Monday. (ANI Photo/DD Sports Grab) (DD Sports Grab)

Paris Paralympics 2024: Indian para-athletes have been showing spectacular performances at the Paris Paralympics 2024. Today on the sixth day, all eyes are on three events, including shooting, archery and athletics.

 

Also Read | Paris Paralympics 2024 Day 6 schedule: Avani Lekhara in shooting finals

Mona Agarwal and Avani Lekhara are in focus as they will be competing in the final round of the women's shooting event. Additionally, multiple medals are set to be awarded in athletics today. India has already celebrated a gold medal victory in para-badminton, where shuttler Nitesh defeated Great Britain's second-seed, Daniel Bethell, to secure the top spot in the men's singles SL3 category at the ongoing Paralympics.

A look at India tally so far

India is currently at the 15th position in the Paralympics medal's tally with three gold, five silver, and seven bronze.

 

NameSportMedal
Avani LekharaShooting (Women's 10m air rifle standing SH1)Gold
Mona AgarwalShooting (Women's 10m air rifle standing SH1)Bronze
Preethi PalWomen's 100m T35 (Athletics)Bronze
Manish NarwalMen's 10m air pistol SH1 (shooting)Silver
Rubina FrancisWomen's 10m Air Pistol SH1 (shooting)Bronze
Preethi PalWomen's 200m T35 (Athletics)Bronze
Nishad KumarMen's high jump T47 (Athletics)Silver
Yogesh KathuniyaMen's discus throw F56 (Athletics)Silver
Nitesh KumarMen's singles SL3 (Badminton)Gold
Thulasimathi MurugesanWomen’s singles SU5 (Badminton)Silver
Manisha RamadassWomen’s singles SU5 (Badminton)Bronze
Suhas YathirajMen’s singles SL4 (Badminton)Silver
Rakesh Kumar / Sheetal DeviMixed team compound open (Athletics)Bronze
Sumit AntilJavelin throw F64 (Athletics)Gold
Nithya Sre SivanWomen's singles SH6 (Badminton)Bronze

A look at Day 6 schedule:

Shooting

Women's 50m rifle 3 positions SH1 (Qualification): Mona Agarwal and Avani Lekhara -- 1.00 pm

Women's 50m rifle 3 positions SH1 (Final): Mona Agarwal and Avani Lekhara (If qualified) -- 7.30 pm

Athletics

Women's shot put F34 (Medal round): Bhagyashree Jadhav -- 2.28 pm

Women's 400m T20 final: Deepthi Jeevanji -- 10.38pm

Men's high jump T63 (Medal round): Sharad Kumar, Mariyappan Thangavelu and Shailesh Kumar -- 11.50 pm

Men's javelin throw F46 (Medal round): Ajeet Singh Yadav, Rinku and Sundar Singh Gurjar -- 12.13 am (Wednesday)

Archery

Women's recurve: Pooja vs TBA -- 3.20 pm.

First Published:3 Sep 2024, 10:07 AM IST
Business NewsSportsOlympics NewsParis Paralympics 2024: Know India’s medal tally and full list of winners

