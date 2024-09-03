Paris Paralympics 2024: Know India's medal tally and full list of winners

Paris Paralympics 2024: Indian para-athletes have been showing spectacular performances at the Paris Paralympics 2024. Today on the sixth day, all eyes are on three events, including shooting, archery and athletics.
Mona Agarwal and Avani Lekhara are in focus as they will be competing in the final round of the women's shooting event. Additionally, multiple medals are set to be awarded in athletics today. India has already celebrated a gold medal victory in para-badminton, where shuttler Nitesh defeated Great Britain's second-seed, Daniel Bethell, to secure the top spot in the men's singles SL3 category at the ongoing Paralympics.
A look at India tally so far
India is currently at the 15th position in the Paralympics medal's tally with three gold, five silver, and seven bronze.
|Name
|Sport
|Medal
|Avani Lekhara
|Shooting (Women's 10m air rifle standing SH1)
|Gold
|Mona Agarwal
|Shooting (Women's 10m air rifle standing SH1)
|Bronze
|Preethi Pal
|Women's 100m T35 (Athletics)
|Bronze
|Manish Narwal
|Men's 10m air pistol SH1 (shooting)
|Silver
|Rubina Francis
|Women's 10m Air Pistol SH1 (shooting)
|Bronze
|Preethi Pal
|Women's 200m T35 (Athletics)
|Bronze
|Nishad Kumar
|Men's high jump T47 (Athletics)
|Silver
|Yogesh Kathuniya
|Men's discus throw F56 (Athletics)
|Silver
|Nitesh Kumar
|Men's singles SL3 (Badminton)
|Gold
|Thulasimathi Murugesan
|Women’s singles SU5 (Badminton)
|Silver
|Manisha Ramadass
|Women’s singles SU5 (Badminton)
|Bronze
|Suhas Yathiraj
|Men’s singles SL4 (Badminton)
|Silver
|Rakesh Kumar / Sheetal Devi
|Mixed team compound open (Athletics)
|Bronze
|Sumit Antil
|Javelin throw F64 (Athletics)
|Gold
|Nithya Sre Sivan
|Women's singles SH6 (Badminton)
|Bronze
A look at Day 6 schedule:
Shooting
Women's 50m rifle 3 positions SH1 (Qualification): Mona Agarwal and Avani Lekhara -- 1.00 pm
Women's 50m rifle 3 positions SH1 (Final): Mona Agarwal and Avani Lekhara (If qualified) -- 7.30 pm
Athletics
Women's shot put F34 (Medal round): Bhagyashree Jadhav -- 2.28 pm
Women's 400m T20 final: Deepthi Jeevanji -- 10.38pm
Men's high jump T63 (Medal round): Sharad Kumar, Mariyappan Thangavelu and Shailesh Kumar -- 11.50 pm
Men's javelin throw F46 (Medal round): Ajeet Singh Yadav, Rinku and Sundar Singh Gurjar -- 12.13 am (Wednesday)
Archery
Women's recurve: Pooja vs TBA -- 3.20 pm.