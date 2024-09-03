Paris Paralympics 2024: Know India's medal tally and full list of winners

Paris Paralympics 2024: Indian para-athletes have been showing spectacular performances at the Paris Paralympics 2024. Today on the sixth day, all eyes are on three events , including shooting, archery and athletics.

Mona Agarwal and Avani Lekhara are in focus as they will be competing in the final round of the women's shooting event. Additionally, multiple medals are set to be awarded in athletics today. India has already celebrated a gold medal victory in para-badminton, where shuttler Nitesh defeated Great Britain's second-seed, Daniel Bethell, to secure the top spot in the men's singles SL3 category at the ongoing Paralympics.