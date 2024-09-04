Prime Minister Modi commended Ajeet Singh for winning silver in the men's javelin throw F46 at the Paris Paralympics. Ajeet achieved a personal best of 65.62m, contributing to India's record of 20 medals in the games.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday praised Paralympic athlete Ajeet Singh, who won silver in the men's javelin throw F46 event at Stade de France during the Paris Paralympics. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, “A phenomenal achievement by Ajeet Singh, as he wins the Silver medal in the Men's Javelin Throw F46 at the #Paralympics2024! His commitment to sports and perseverance have made India proud." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ajeet, in the last gasp, pushed his name for a silver with a personal best throw of 65.62m. His compatriot Sundar, just like in the Tokyo edition, settled for bronze in Paris with his season-best throw of 64.96m. Cuba's Guillermo ended up at the top of the podium with a humongous effort of 66.14m.

Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu wrote, “My heartiest congratulations to Ajeet Singh and Sundar Singh Gurjar for winning silver and bronze medals, respectively, in men's javelin throw event at the Paris 2024 Paralympics. Their medals, after Sumit Antil’s gold medal in these Games, add lustre to India’s performance in javelin events. I wish they bring more glory to our country in times to come."

India's javelin throwers continued to excel at the Paris Paralympics, with Ajeet Singh and world record holder Sundar Singh Gurjar securing silver and bronze in the F46 category with throws of 65.62m and 64.96m, respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Indian team has now amassed 20 medals, setting a new record for the most medals in a single Paralympic Games. On Monday and Tuesday alone, India added 13 medals to its tally, bringing the total to three gold, seven silver, and 10 bronze.

Moreover, Para-athletes Sharad Kumar and Mariyappan Thangavelu booked a double podium finish for India in the men's high jump T6 final at the Paris Paralympics. With a leap of 1.88m, Sharad got his hands on a silver medal. His compatriot, Mariyappan, settled for the bronze medal with a leap of 1.85m. America's Ezra Frech rewrote the Paralympic record to take away the gold with 1.94m, a blockbuster performance.