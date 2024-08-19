Paris Paralympics 2024: PM Modi interacts with athletes, says ’Vijayi Bhava...’

  • During a virtual interaction with athletes, PM Modi said all of them are going to Paris as flagbearers of India.

Updated19 Aug 2024, 08:49 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with Indian contingent for Paris Paralympic Games, via a video conference, on Monday, Aug. 19, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with Indian contingent for Paris Paralympic Games, via a video conference, on Monday, Aug. 19, 2024. (PTI Photo)(PTI)

With 84 athletes all set to represent India at the Paris Paralympics 2024, scheduled to be held from 28 August to 8 September, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 19 August interacted with the Indian contingent.

During a virtual interaction with athletes, where Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya was also present, PM Modi said all of them are going to Paris as flagbearers of India.

"...You are all going to Paris as flagbearers of India. This journey is going to be an extremely important journey of your life, your career. This journey is equally important to the country as well. The country's pride is linked to your presence in Paris...140 crore countrymen are blessing you - Vijayi Bhava..." ANI quoted PM Modi as saying.

Speaking with Indian contingent's flag bearer of the 2024 Paralympics, javelin thrower Sumit Antil, PM Modi asked his source of inspiration.

To which Antil said, “I think there is no dearth of inspiration in India. There is Deepak Jhajharia, Neeraj Chopra and several other athletes who made the country proud before me...More than inspiration, self-discipline and self-motivation have helped me more in breaking world records back to back...”

Apart from this, PM Modi also spoke with para shooter Avani Lekhara and asked her target time time.

"Last time, it was my first Paralympic Games. So, I was participating in 4 events and gaining experience. In this Paralympics, I have gained maturity in sports. I will try to give my best in all the events I am participating in. I have received the support and love of entire India..." Lekhara said.

PM Modi gave his best wishes to archer Sheetal Devi, who is the youngest athlete in the Indian contingent participating in the Paris Paralympics 2024.

Earlier in the Tokyo Paralympics 2020, India had sent 54 athletes, which included 14 women. At the Paris Paralympics, however, that number has grown to 84 overall with 32 women included in the Indian contingent, as per Olympics.com.

India became the most successful contingent in the Tokyo Paralympics 2020, where they won 19 medals including five gold, eight silver and six bronze.

With agency inputs.

First Published:19 Aug 2024, 08:49 PM IST
