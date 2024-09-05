Amid the Paris Paralympics, Google on Thursday unveiled a special Google Doodle to celebrate powerlifting at the Paris Paralympics 2024.

Weightlifting, which laid the groundwork for powerlifting, first appeared at the Paralympics during the Tokyo 1964 Games.

Powerlifting was added to the Paralympic roster two decades later, in 1984. It wasn't until the Sydney Games in 2000 that women were given the opportunity to compete in powerlifting at the Paralympics.

Google's doodle aims to recognize the athletic prowess and dedication of the athletes by highlighting wheelchair tennis. The interactive doodle showcases animated birds with the message, “The wait is over, the weights are on. Get ready for today’s Para Powerlifting event at Aréna Porte de La Chappelle!”

Ahmed Targets Para Powerlifting Record On Thursday, two men’s and two women’s powerlifting medals will be awarded, but Egypt’s Rehab Ahmed is aiming for more than just a gold medal.

Ahmed, a two-time Paralympic silver medalist, moved up from the 50-kilogram category to 55 kilograms (121 pounds) in 2023. She then claimed the world championship title in Dubai, marking her fourth world title overall.

The Cairo native also set a new 55 kg world record at this summer’s World Para Powerlifting World Cup in Tbilisi by lifting 135 kg (297.6 pounds).

The current Paralympic record, set in 2016 by Mexico’s Amalia Perez Vazquez, stands at 130 kg.

What are the rules? In powerlifting, competitors must lower the bar to their chest, keep it stationary there, and press it back up to full arm extension with locked elbows.

Men compete in weight categories of 49 kg, 54 kg, 59 kg, 65 kg, 72 kg, 80 kg, 88 kg, 97 kg, 107 kg, and over 107 kg.

Women compete in weight categories of 41 kg, 45 kg, 50 kg, 55 kg, 61 kg, 67 kg, 73 kg, 79 kg, 86 kg, and over 86 kg.