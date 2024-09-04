Paris Paralympics India full schedule day 7, Sept 4: Arshad Shaik, Mohd Yasser, Amisha Rawat, etc to watch out for today

Paris Paralympics India full schedule day 7, Sept 4: India's Paralympic team is achieving remarkable success in Paris, exceeding their previous record. On September 4, key athletes like Arshad Shaik and Jyoti Gaderiya will compete in medal events, potentially increasing India's medal tally further.

Published4 Sep 2024, 08:53 AM IST
Paris Paralympics India full schedule, September 4: Check full schedule and timings for today.
Paris Paralympics India full schedule, September 4: Check full schedule and timings for today.(REUTERS)

Paris Paralympics India full schedule day 7, Sept 4: Surpassing its previous performance, the Indian Paralympic contingent is doing wonders in Paris. The India para-athletes surpassed their highest medal tally of 19 at the Tokyo edition. The medal tally is likely to grow today as several Indian para-athletes are set to compete in medal matches on Wednesday, September 4.

On the 7th day of the Paris Paralympics 2024, India will have high hopes from Arshad Shaik in Cycling, Jyoti Gaderiya in Road Time Trail, Mohd Yasser, Rohit Kumar and Sachin Sarjerao Khilari in shot put, Parmjeet Kumar and Sakina Khatun in powerlifting.

Mohd Yasser, Arshad Shaik, Amisha Rawat and others in focus today

Mohd Yasser, Rohit Kumar and Sachin Sarjerao Khilari will compete in Men's shot put F46 (Medal round match) in Paris at 1:35 pm. Meanwhile, India's Arshad Shaik will be in action in Men's C2 Individual Road Time Trial (Medal round). Amisha Rawat will perform to clinch a medal for India in Women's shot put F46 (Medal round) at 3.17 pm.

Paris Paralympics 2024 India day 7 full schedule, September 4

Sports enthusiasts can enjoy the below-mentioned matches of Paris Paralympics 2024 on Wednesday, September 4.

Cycling

Men's C2 Individual Road Time Trial (Medal round): Arshad Shaik -- 11.57 pm

Women's C1-3 Individual Road Time Trial (Medal round): Jyoti Gaderiya -- 12.32 pm

Shooting

Mixed 50m pistol SH1 (Qualification): Nihal Singh and Rudransh Khandelwal -- 1.00 pm

Athletics

Men's shot put F46 (Medal round): Mohd Yasser, Rohit Kumar and Sachin Sarjerao Khilari -- 1.35 pm

Women's shot put F46 (Medal round): Amisha Rawat -- 3.17 pm

Men's club throw F51 (Medal round): Dharambir, Pranav Soorma and Amit Kumar Saroha -- 10.50 pm

Women's 100m T12 (Heat): Simran -- 11.03 pm

 

Table tennis

Women's singles class 4 (Quarter-finals): Bhavina Patel vs Zhou Ying (China) -- 2.15 pm

Powerlifting

Men's 49kg (Medal round): Parmjeet Kumar -- 3.30 pm

Women's 45kg (Medal round): Sakina Khatun -- 8.30 pm

Archery

Men's recurve (Pre-quarterfinal): Harvinder Singh vs Tseng Lung-hui (Taiwan) -- 5.49 pm

First Published:4 Sep 2024, 08:53 AM IST
Published:4 Sep 2024, 08:53 AM IST

