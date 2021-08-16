2 min read.Updated: 16 Aug 2021, 02:36 PM ISTLivemint
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hosted the Olympic-returned Indian athletes for breakfast at his residence, a day after lauding their memorable performance at the Tokyo Games from the ramparts of the Red Fort.
Indian athletes returned from Tokyo with a haul of seven medals, including javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra's historic gold in track and field. It was the country's best-ever show at the Olympics.
During breakfast, PM Modi was seen treating the gold medallist to a popular Haryanvi, Rajasthani delicacy ‘churma’ and also fulfilled the promise of having ice-cream with two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu.
Modi, who had applauded the Indian athletes' tremendous show during the 75th Independence Day celebration at the Red Fort on Sunday, was seen talking to Chopra and bronze medallist PV Sindhu, who become only the second Indian and first woman to win two Olympic medals.
Back in July when the PM had a video interaction with many Tokyo-bound Indian athletes, he had spoken about how Sindhu was barred from having ice cream before the Rio Olympics and if she was doing the same this time around.
"Being an athlete requires a rigorous schedule and hardwork. I asked @Pvsindhu1 about her love for ice-cream and also interacted with her parents," Prime Minister Modi had tweeted.