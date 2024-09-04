Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 4 September held a telephonic conversation with Paris Paralympics 2024 medalists and thanked them for making India proud. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

PM Modi spoke with Para-athletes Ajeet Singh Yadav, Sundar Singh Gurjar, Sharad Kumar, Mariyappan Thangavelu and Deepthi Jeevanji. He also shared his happiness about India's best-ever performance in the Paralympics.

During his conversation with the medalists, PM Modi told the players that their performance has motivated the country's youth, adding that their contribution is helping different sports gain popularity.

PM Modi asked the players to celebrate their victories without worrying about the colour of their medals with every one of them has made the country proud.

India surpassed its best-ever medal tally of 21 on 4 September in Paralympics, including 3 gold, eight silver and 10 bronze winners after Sachin Khilari clinched a silver medal in the men's shot put F46 final.

Meanwhile, Paris Paralympics silver medallist Yogesh Kathuniya is hopeful that India will hit the 25-medal mark and told ANI, "India broke the medal tally record, and hopefully we will finish in the Top 20."

Though delighted with his performance, Yogesh feels there is still room for improvement.

"I am feeling proud that back-to-back two medals have come in. There is room for improvement, but I am enjoying the moment right now. I will try to perform better going forward," Yogesh told ANI.

While speaking with PM Modi, Yogesh said, "I felt very good after speaking to PM Modi yesterday. He always speaks in a motivational manner."

Bronze medalist in the men's high jump T6 final, Mariyappan Thangavelu, wants to return with a gold medal in the next Paralympics.

"In the next Olympics, I want to bring a gold medal. I am thankful to my coach. Thank you so much for all the support that I got," he told ANI.