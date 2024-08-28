Hello User
PM Modi wishes Indian contingent ahead of Paris Paralympics: 'Courage and determination of every athlete…'

PM Modi wishes Indian contingent ahead of Paris Paralympics: ‘Courage and determination of every athlete…’

Livemint

Modi extended best wishes to India's Paralympic team, noting the athletes' courage and determination as a source of national pride and inspiration.

Jalgaon, Aug 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with Lakhpati Didis during the Lakhpati Didi Sammelan, in Jalgaon on Sunday. (ANI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished the Indian contingent at the Paris Paralympics 2024 on Wednesday, saying the courage and determination of every athlete are a source of inspiration for the entire nation.

In a post on X, Modi said, "140 crore Indians wish our contingent at the Paris #Paralympics 2024 the very best."

"The courage and determination of every athlete are a source of inspiration for the entire nation. Everyone is rooting for their success," he said, using the hashtag 'Cheer4Bharat'.

The summer of sports in Paris begins its final chapter on Wednesday with the opening ceremony of the Paralympic Games.

More than 4,000 athletes with physical, visual and intellectual impairments will compete in 22 sports over the next 11 days.

(With inputs from agencies)

