PM Modi dials Paralympics medal winners from Brunei: ‘India is proud of our athletes’

With India's total medal tally in the ongoing Paris Paralympics 2024 rising to 15, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 3 September held a telephonic conversation with the medal-winning athletes from Brunei.

PM Narendra Modi, in his conversation, congratulated all the medal winners on their victory, stating, 'India is proud of our athletes'.

PM Modi spoke with Paralympic Games medal winners Yogesh Kathuniya, Sumit Antil, Sheetal Devi, and Rakesh Kumar via telephone.

Speaking with Yogesh Kathunia, PM Modi said, as quoted by PTI, "I live for the country. If any Indian does anything good anywhere in the world, I automatically get connected with him or her."

Sumit Antil said, “Your talk always motivates us... Will try my best to give excel in the next competition as well.”

To this, PM Modi replied, "You come from an Army family. The country lives in your heart. We are all out of the country and representing it in different fields. With our honesty and dedication, India will get recognised around the globe."

Later taking to Instagram, PM Modi posted After the day’s programmes in Brunei Darussalam, called our Paralympic champions and congratulated them. India is proud of our athletes."

Earlier in the day, PM Narendra Modi landed in Bandar Seri Begawan Airport for a two-day visit to Brunei on the invitation of Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah. This is the first bilateral visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the Southeast Asian nation.

In the list of 15 medals, Indian athletes won three gold, five silver and seven bronze medals.

So far, para-badminton has garnered five medals for India, followed by four medals in para-shooting.

Meanwhile, India's ace shooters Mona Agarwal and Avani Lekhara are in focus as they will be competing in the final round of the women's shooting event on Tuesday.