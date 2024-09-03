Paralympics 2024: President Murmu and PM Modi congratulate Nithya Sre for SH6 badminton Bronze; medal tally hits 15

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu congratulated Nithya Sre Sivan for winning the bronze medal at the Women's Singles Badminton SH6 event in Paris Paralympics 2024.

Sudeshna Ghoshal
Published3 Sep 2024, 11:52 AM IST
President Murmu and PM Modi congratulate Nithya Sre for Bronze in SH6 badminton at Paralympics 2024; medal tally hits 15

Paris Paralympics 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated para shuttler Nithya Sre Sivan for winning the Women's Singles Badminton SH6 bronze medal in the Paris Paralympics. The ‘SH6’ event has been newly introduced and features short-statured athletes.

“Congratulations to Nithya Sre Sivan on winning the Bronze medal in the Women’s Singles Badminton SH6 event at the #Paralympics2024! Her feat has inspired countless people and highlights her passion as well as dedication to the game,” PM Modi wrote on X.

The 19-year-old Nithya, who entered the tournament as a top seed, dominated her match against Indonesia’s Rina Marlina, winning 21-14, 21-6 in just 23 minutes.

Nithya was defeated by China’s Lin Shuangbao in the SH6 semifinals 21-13, 21-19.

President Murmu congratulates Nithya

Presdent Droupadi Murmu stated that the fifth day of Paralympics ended for India on a high note. She congratulated Nithya for winning the bronze, marking India's 5th consecutive medal for badminton.

“I convey my heartiest congratulations to the young Nithya Sre on adding to the celebrations with her bronze medal in women's singles badminton event, India's fifth badminton medal on the same day. She has won a medal in her debut Paralympics with her talent, hard work, and dedication. My best wishes to her for a very bright future,” the President said on X.

‘SH6 category’

The SH6 class features athletes of short stature who compete while standing. The 'S' in SH stands for 'standing' and the 'H' for ‘short stature,’ according to Olympics.com, the official website for the Paris Paralympics 2024.

Paris Paralympics medal tally for India

Nithya’s bronze medal took India’s total medal count at Paris 2024 to 15, marking only the second time in Paralympic history that India has crossed the 10-medal mark.

India’s best performance came at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics with 19 medals, including five gold medals. India has won three gold medals so far in the Paris Games 2024.

First Published:3 Sep 2024, 11:52 AM IST
Paralympics 2024: President Murmu and PM Modi congratulate Nithya Sre for SH6 badminton Bronze; medal tally hits 15

