Vinesh Phogat became the first Indian woman wrestler to reach the final of the Olympic Games on Tuesday. She had earlier entered the semifinals on the back of two incredible wins — including a stunning takedown of reigning Olympic champion Yui Susaki of Japan.

Opposition leaders showered praise on Indian athlete Vinesh Phogat as she stormed into the Paris Olympic finals on Tuesday night — the first Indian woman wrestler to manage the feat. She outwitted the hitherto 'unbeatable' Yui Susaki during the initial round before securing two decisive wins against Ukrainian and Cuban athletes.

“Well done Vinesh Phogat! I know that for you this is not just a tough match of Olympics. You defeated the world's number one player, but this is also a victory of your struggles inside and outside the field. Today the whole world is seeing the tricolour fluttering in your hands. You are the pride of this country and will always remain so. Best wishes. Jai Ho! Vijay Ho!" wrote senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on X.

"India's daughter Vinesh Phogat lost to the power and system in her country. But in the Paris Olympics…she defeated the world number one wrestler and the gold medalist of the previous Olympics, and hoisted the flag of the country. Proud of you," added Indian Youth Congress president Srinivas BV.

The 29-year-old has endured two Olympic heart-breaks in the past decade and missed training for most of the 2023 season due to a protest against the then WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Phogat took down four-time world champion and reigning gold-medallist Yui Susaki during the Round of 16 — dubbed by many as the biggest upset of the Paris Olympic Games. The Japanese athlete had not lost any of the 82 bouts fought during her international career — until her Tuesday encounter with Vinesh Phogat.

"This is extraordinary. To beat Susaki is unreal. The effort she has put in shows. After what she has been through, I pray for her that she wins a medal. All best to her," Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra was quoted as telling reporters.

The Indian wrestler is now guaranteed at least a silver medal after beating Ukrainian athlete Oksana Livach in the quarter-finals and Cuba's Yusneylis Guzman Lopez in the semi-finals. She will now face American Sarah Hildebrandt for the gold medal on Wednesday.