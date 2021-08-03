Proud of our team, says PM Modi as he watches India-Belgium semifinal1 min read . Updated: 03 Aug 2021, 08:26 AM IST
PM Modi said that he is already proud of what the team has managed to achieve
Just like the entire country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also tuned in to watch the ongoing men's hockey semi-final clash between India and Belgium in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.
As he watches the ongoing semi-final, PM Modi said that he is already proud of what the team has managed to achieve in the Olympics so far.
"I'm watching India vs Belgium Hockey Men's Semi-Final at #Tokyo2020. Proud of our team and their skills. Wishing them the very best," tweeted PM Modi on Tuesday.
Loick Luypaert gave Belgium an early lead in the match as he registered a goal in the starting minutes of the first quarter and as a result, India was put on the back foot straight away.
However, India struck back in the second half as Harmanpreet Singh and Mandeep Singh scored goals in quick succession, and as a result, India gained a 2-1 lead in the first quarter.
In the second quarter, Belgium got the equaliser as Alexander Hendrickx successfully converted a penalty corner, and it brought the scoreline level to 2-2.
Earlier, India had defeated Great Britain 3-1 in the quarterfinals on Sunday to enter the last four stage.
