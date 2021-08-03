Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Sports >Olympics News >Proud of our team, says PM Modi as he watches India-Belgium semifinal

Proud of our team, says PM Modi as he watches India-Belgium semifinal

Tokyo: India's players celebrate after scoring a goal during men's field hockey semifinal match against Belgium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, in Tokyo
1 min read . 08:26 AM IST Livemint

PM Modi said that he is already proud of what the team has managed to achieve

Just like the entire country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also tuned in to watch the ongoing men's hockey semi-final clash between India and Belgium in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.

As he watches the ongoing semi-final, PM Modi said that he is already proud of what the team has managed to achieve in the Olympics so far.

"I'm watching India vs Belgium Hockey Men's Semi-Final at #Tokyo2020. Proud of our team and their skills. Wishing them the very best," tweeted PM Modi on Tuesday.

Loick Luypaert gave Belgium an early lead in the match as he registered a goal in the starting minutes of the first quarter and as a result, India was put on the back foot straight away.

However, India struck back in the second half as Harmanpreet Singh and Mandeep Singh scored goals in quick succession, and as a result, India gained a 2-1 lead in the first quarter.

In the second quarter, Belgium got the equaliser as Alexander Hendrickx successfully converted a penalty corner, and it brought the scoreline level to 2-2.

Earlier, India had defeated Great Britain 3-1 in the quarterfinals on Sunday to enter the last four stage.

