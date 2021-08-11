Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Punjab announces increased cash award money for Olympic athletes. Details here

Punjab announces increased cash award money for Olympic athletes. Details here

Tokyo 2020 Olympics gold medalist and javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra with his father Satish Kumar and mother Saroj Devi.
1 min read . 12:06 PM IST Livemint

Punjab Sports and Youth Services Minister Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi said that the Chief Minister has increased the cash award money for the Olympic medalists

Chandigarh: With a view to further promote sports in the state, the Punjab government has increased the cash award money for the Olympic medalists, news agency ANI reported.

Punjab Sports and Youth Services Minister Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi said that the Chief Minister has increased the cash award money for the Olympic medalists.

Increased cash award money for Olympic athletes in Punjab

  • India's 'golden boy' Neeraj Chopra would be honoured with an increased amount of 2.51 crore instead of 2 crore which was announced earlier.
  • The cash award money for 11 state players, who were part of the Indian hockey team that won a medal (bronze) after 41 years, has also been increased from 1 crore each to 2.51 crore each. Now the all-state hockey players would be given 2.51 crore each.
  • Fourth positioned Indian women's hockey team members from state Reena Khokhar and Gurjit Kaur and discus thrower Kamalpreet Kaur, who remained in 6th position, will also be honoured with a cash prize of 50 lakh each.
  • Boxer Simranjit Kaur, shooter Anjum Moudgill and Angadveer Singh, athletes Tejinder Pal Singh Toor and Gurpreet Singh and Paralympic badminton player Palak Kohli, would also be given 21 lakh each.

The state government will honour Tokyo Olympics medal winners and participating state players besides gold medallist Neeraj Chopra with cash awards worth 32.67 crore in a special function to be held in Chandigarh on August 12.

