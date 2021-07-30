Reigning badminton world champion PV Sindhu sailed into the women's singles semifinals at the Tokyo Olympics with a straight-game triumph over Japan's Akane Yamaguchi on Friday.

The Indian shuttler sealed a 2-0 win against Yamaguchi, winning the first game 21-13, followed by 22-20.

Badminton: Sindhu vs Yamaguchi

Sindhu and Yamaguchi's women's singles badminton quarter-final was scheduled to start at 1:15 pm but it was delayed due to the medal ceremony for the mixed doubles events.

After more than 30 minutes, the women's badminton singles match started.

Sindhu conceded the first point of the match by hitting the net but she makes it 1-1 with a superb cross-court smash. No chance there for her Japanese opponent, who went the other way.

Neither Sindhu nor Yamaguchi are allowing the other one to run away with it. It's was a superbly-even contest.

It was a close game, and Yamaguchi almost turned it around. But Sindhu had other plans and did not want to take it to another game. She seals a 22-20 win in Game 2, and defeats Yamaguchi 2-0.

Yamaguchi of Japan had earlier defeated Korea's Kim Gaeun 21-17 21-18 in another pre-quarterfinals.

On Wednesday, Sindhu had defeated world No. 34 Hong Kong's NY Cheung 21-9 21-16 to top Group J.

Sindhu is the lone Indian shuttler left in fray after B Sai Praneeth's maiden Olympic campaign ended in agony in the men's competition.

