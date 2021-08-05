Wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya will get ₹4 crore, a government job and a plot at a concessional rate, the Haryana government on Thursday announced.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that an indoor wrestling stadium equipped with modern facilities will be built in Ravi Dahiya's village, Nahari.

Taking to Twitter, Khattar said, "Our son Ravi Dahiya has won the heart of not only Haryana but the whole of India... Many congratulations and best wishes to him on winning the silver medal. I wish you achieve new heights of success."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today hailed wrestler Ravi Dahiya for winning a silver medal at the Olympic Games and said his fighting spirit and tenacity are outstanding.

Dahiya became only the second Indian wrestler to win a silver medal at the Olympic Games after he lost the men's freestyle 57kg title clash 4-7 to reigning world champion Zavur Uguev in Tokyo.

"Ravi Kumar Dahiya is a remarkable wrestler! His fighting spirit and tenacity are outstanding. Congratulations to him for winning the Silver Medal at #Tokyo2020," PM Modi wrote on Twitter.

India takes great pride in his accomplishments, the prime minister said.

According to reports, PM Modi also spoke with Dahiya and his coach Anil Maan. While congratulating Dahiya, Modi said India is proud of him and that his success inspires the entire nation.

PM Modi complimented the wrestler for his hard work and also said that he looks forward to personally congratulating him on 15 August.

The prime minister will invite India's Olympic contingent to the Red Fort as special guests on 15 August when he will deliver his eighth straight Independence Day speech.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.