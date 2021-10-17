Record number of athletes to run for IOC Athletes' Commission election at Beijing 2022

The IOC AC's mission is to ensure that the athletes' viewpoint remains at the heart of Olympic Movement decisions. Serving as a link between the athletes and the IOC, the Commission is composed of a maximum of 23 members (12 members directly elected by their peers and a maximum of 11 appointed), who serve a term of eight years. An election is held at every edition of the Olympic Games, with four members chosen at each Summer Games, and two at each Winter Games.