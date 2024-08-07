Rishabh Pant shows support for Neeraj Chopra's Olympic journey by offering cash prize and flight tickets to social media participants. Pant emphasizes the importance of supporting athletes regardless of the outcome, calling for global backing for Indian sports.

Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant has found a unique way to support Neeraj Chopra, who has a chance of winning a gold medal at the Paris Olympics if he wins the men's javelin final today. Pant has said he will pay ₹1,00,089 to the person who likes and comments the most on his post about Chopra, and has also promised free air tickets to 10 other winners.

Pant while making the announcement in a post on X wrote, “If Neeraj Chopra win a gold medal tomorrow. I will pay 100089 Rupees to lucky winner who likes the tweet and comment most . And for the rest top 10 people trying to get the atttention will get flight tickets . Let’s get support from india and outside the world for my brother."

In a follow up post, Pant wrote, "I completely agree! Supporting our athletes is crucial, regardless of the outcome. Their dedication, hard work, and the spirit they bring to the games is something we should all appreciate and celebrate. Let's show the world the incredible spirit of Indian sports indeed! 🇮🇳🏅"

Notably, Chopra had qualified for the finals of the men's javelin throw event at Paris Olympics 2024 on Tuesday. He sailed to the final round with first throw of 89.34 metres. He will now compete in the final on the August 8 at 11:55 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).

Much like his performance in the Tokyo Olympics, the 26-year-old crossed the automatic qualifying mark of 84m in his opening throw itself. Chopra holds the national record of 89.94m, achieved at the Stockholm Diamond League in Sweden in June 2022.

Meanwhile, Pant is currently with the Indian team as part of the ongoing 3 match ODI series against Sri Lanka. Although, the wicketkeeper batter hasn't gotten a chance to shine in the series so far, he might just get favoured over KL Rahul in the last match of the series today.