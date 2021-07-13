Roger Federer withdraws from Tokyo Olympics1 min read . Updated: 13 Jul 2021, 10:10 PM IST
The 20-time Grand Slam champion was knocked out of Wimbledon in the quarter-finals by Hubert Hurkacz last week
The 20-time Grand Slam champion was knocked out of Wimbledon in the quarter-finals by Hubert Hurkacz last week
Roger Federer announced on Tuesday he has withdrawn from the upcoming Tokyo Olympics after a "setback" with his recovery from a knee injury.
The 20-time Grand Slam champion was knocked out of Wimbledon in the quarter-finals by Hubert Hurkacz last week.
"During the grass court season, I unfortunately experienced a setback with my knee, and have accepted that I must withdraw from the Tokyo Olympic Games," Federer said in a statement on social media.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!