Roger Federer withdraws from Tokyo Olympics

Roger Federer withdraws from Tokyo Olympics1 min read . 10:10 PM IST
The 20-time Grand Slam champion was knocked out of Wimbledon in the quarter-finals by Hubert Hurkacz last week
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The 20-time Grand Slam champion was knocked out of Wimbledon in the quarter-finals by Hubert Hurkacz last week
Roger Federer announced on Tuesday he has withdrawn from the upcoming Tokyo Olympics after a "setback" with his recovery from a knee injury.
Roger Federer announced on Tuesday he has withdrawn from the upcoming Tokyo Olympics after a "setback" with his recovery from a knee injury.
The 20-time Grand Slam champion was knocked out of Wimbledon in the quarter-finals by Hubert Hurkacz last week.
The 20-time Grand Slam champion was knocked out of Wimbledon in the quarter-finals by Hubert Hurkacz last week.
"During the grass court season, I unfortunately experienced a setback with my knee, and have accepted that I must withdraw from the Tokyo Olympic Games," Federer said in a statement on social media.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!