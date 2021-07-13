Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Sports >Olympics News >Roger Federer withdraws from Tokyo Olympics

Roger Federer withdraws from Tokyo Olympics

Premium
Roger Federer announced his exit after a setback with his recovery from a knee injury.
1 min read . 10:10 PM IST AFP

The 20-time Grand Slam champion was knocked out of Wimbledon in the quarter-finals by Hubert Hurkacz last week

Roger Federer announced on Tuesday he has withdrawn from the upcoming Tokyo Olympics after a "setback" with his recovery from a knee injury.

Roger Federer announced on Tuesday he has withdrawn from the upcoming Tokyo Olympics after a "setback" with his recovery from a knee injury.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion was knocked out of Wimbledon in the quarter-finals by Hubert Hurkacz last week.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

The 20-time Grand Slam champion was knocked out of Wimbledon in the quarter-finals by Hubert Hurkacz last week.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

"During the grass court season, I unfortunately experienced a setback with my knee, and have accepted that I must withdraw from the Tokyo Olympic Games," Federer said in a statement on social media.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!