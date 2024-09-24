₹15 lakh for gold, 10 lakh for silver: BAI announces ₹50 lakh cash reward for Paris Paralympics medalist shuttlers

The Badminton Association of India (BAI), on Tuesday, announced a total reward of ₹50 lakh for the para-shuttlers who won medals at the Paris Paralympics 2024. Gold medallists will be rewarded ₹15 lakh, while the silver medal winners will receive ₹10 lakh.

The Indian badminton team had bagged a total of five medals including one gold, two silver and two bronze at the Paris Games in August 2024.

Nitesh Kumar, who earned gold in the men's singles SL3 category, will receive ₹15 lakh. Silver medallists Suhas Yathiraj (men's singles SL4) and Thulasimathi Murugesan (women's singles SU5) will each be awarded ₹10 lakh. Bronze winners Manisha Ramadass (women's singles SU5) and Nithya Sre Sivan (women's singles SH6) will each receive ₹7.5 lakh.

‘Consistently excelling…’ Noting India's remarkable wins in badminton at the Paris Paralympics 2024, BAI secretary-general Sanjay Mishra said the rewards were a way to acknowledge the shuttlers' consistent excellence.

"Indian para-badminton players have been consistently excelling on the world stage, and these cash rewards are a way for BAI to acknowledge their contributions to the country’s medal tally at the Paralympics," Mishra said, reported PTI.

In addition, BAI will also arrange a virtual interaction session to congratulate the para-shuttlers and discuss their needs for ongoing developments.

“BAI is dedicated to developing and promoting para-badminton throughout the country, assisting these athletes in achieving greater success. We are undertaking many initiatives to further advance para-badminton,” the BAI chief told PTI.

Thulasimathi, Manisha, and Nithya made history as the first Indian women shuttlers to win medals at the Paralympics.

The Indian contingent bagged a total of 29 medals at the Paris games, ranking 18th on the points table. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also lauded the achievement of Indian para-athletes, stating that 2024 was ‘special and historical’.