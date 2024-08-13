Saina Nehwal didn’t know javelin throw before Neeraj Chopra’s Olympic gold; netizens say ‘That’s why education is imp’

  • Saina Nehwal's comment on not knowing javelin throw before Neeraj Chopra's 2021 gold win led to social media outrage, with users criticising and joking about her knowledge.

Written By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar
Updated13 Aug 2024, 02:29 PM IST
Saina Nehwal didn't know Neeraj Chopra until he won Olympic gold in 2021. (File image)
Saina Nehwal didn’t know Neeraj Chopra until he won Olympic gold in 2021. (File image)

Ace shuttler Saina Nehwal is facing social media backlash for her comments on not knowing 'javelin throw', until Neeraj Chopra won Gold in 2021 during Tokyo Olympics.

While speaking to Shubhankar Mishra on his podcast, the badminton player said, “When Neeraj won, that is when I got to know about athletics has got this game too. You'll gain knowledge only when you see it, right? If you don't see, how will you know? I did not know about javelin throw. Frankly, I didn't know. Because athletics has many sports. I got to know only when the results came, that is when I knew.”

She then added, “I am sure people didn't know about badminton. I did not know who Prakash sir is… It's not that you don't want to know, but you're so busy in your own field, how much time do you get deep into something else. If not you'll have to Google everything non-stop. If you're perfect in your own field, that's more than enough.”

Saina Nehwal's comment about not knowing javelin throw before Neeraj Chopra's 2021 gold sparked social media outrage, with users criticising her lack of knowledge while some called her Kangana Ranaut of Indian sports. 

“If Nehwal didn’t knew javelin before Neeraj won and after herself winning bronze at Olympics then I am sorry that people like Nehwal exists in India.”

Some other added, “I knew Neeraj Chopra from Asian Games 2018”

“Even in government school has this game,” another added.

One user joked, “Mene bhi video game me jeeta hai.

Another added, “Cricket our cinema ke alava Bharat me koi game nahi pata kisiko”

“By the way in every school sports day this game always there don’t make people fool everybody know about that game since childhood,” a user commented.

“Kangana Ranaut of Indian Sports,” a user joked.

“It took just one week for her to prove that she is Kangana Ranaut of sports,” another added.

“Wonder what she was doing in Annual sports day during her school days”

"Unlike Badminton, javelin throw is probably one of the oldest games played at the Olympics, a user remarked.

“Olympic medalist a veteran badminton player doesn't know about Javelin”

Some users also supported her statement, where one user wrote, “I didn't know anything about sports except cricket, hockey and football.”

“Practically not possible for a athelete to name all the sports being played in Olympics,” another user came in support of Nehwal.

 

First Published:13 Aug 2024, 02:29 PM IST
Saina Nehwal didn't know javelin throw before Neeraj Chopra's Olympic gold; netizens say 'That's why education is imp'

