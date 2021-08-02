The SC took note of the submissions of senior advocate Vikas Singh, appearing for the shooter, that August 2 was the last day for the selection and three shooters can be sent together
The Supreme Court Monday ordered Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) to immediately include the name of five-time Paralympian shooter Naresh Kumar Sharma as an additional participant for the upcoming Tokyo games.
In an urgent hearing, a bench comprising justices A M Khanwilkar, B R Gavai and Krishna Murari directed the PCI to sent the Arjuna awardee shooter to take part in the sporting event.